Top 20 restaurant of the week: Yamato Steak House of Japan in Carbondale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yamato Steak House of Japan, which just celebrated its third anniversary as one of Carbondale’s most popular sushi stops, is owned by Penny Lan, a friendly and attentive proprietor who prides herself on offering the authentic flavors of Japanese cuisine. With earthy umami flavors, fresh vegetables, fried tempura selections, and a variety of sashimi and sushi choices, Yamato is a culinary adventure for every palate.

Starters include both cool and warm dishes, with selections including light spring rolls, seaweed salad with rich sesame oil, tuna or salmon tartaki, steamed edamame, fried coconut shrimp and lobster rangoon.

Sushi can be ordered by two-piece orders or as an entree, which include a larger serving of sushi alongside a serving of miso soup and a fresh salad with a special house dressing. Vinegar seasoned rice is topped with seafood and vegetables, some wrapped with nori, and come in popular choices like California rolls, tuna rolls, yellowtail and tuna sashimi, and vegetarian options including asparagus, avocado, and sweet potato rolls. Specialty rolls are an adventurous way to explore new flavor combinations at Yamato. With selections like the green dragon roll, featuring spicy salmon, avocado, and masago, and the thunder roll, a with fried tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber and spicy tuna, visitors can experiment with the familiar components of sushi in exciting new combinations.