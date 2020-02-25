Top 20 restaurant of the week: Cristaudo's in Carbondale

Both breakfast and lunch are served all day and there are an abundance of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Currently, the winter specials at Cristaudo’s include sesame raisin french toast, served with orange rum sauce, and shepherd’s pie with mashed potatoes, tempeh, mixed vegetables, provolone and local mushroom gravy. Also on this season’s list of specials are apple bread pudding and a breakfast bowl full of oven roasted vegetables, two local eggs, Lick Creek bacon, and cheddar. In fact, a medley of Lick Creek spare ribs, rosemary garlic bratwurst and marinated chicken can be added to the savory selections for just $3.95. The specials for the cold, winter months are warm and comforting while bursting with flavor.