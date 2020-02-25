Top 20 restaurant of the week: Cristaudo's in Carbondale

When looking for a restaurant with local, distinctive flavors and an extensive menu full of dishes to please a wide array of palates and preferences, Cristaudo’s Café, Bakery, and Catering in Carbondale is second to none. While the Carbondale staple is well-known for the delectable pastries, cookies, cakes, and candies that adorn the bakery case each day, Cristaudo’s is also an extremely popular stop for breakfast, brunch and lunch.
With hearty breakfast dishes like biscuits and gravy, made with local pulled pork and fresh-made scones topped with a fried egg, truck stop eggs served with chili, cheddar and rice, and even homemade, warm granola topped with honey and yogurt, the most important meal of the day is sure to please at Cristaudo’s.
For lunch, Cristaudo’s serves up a bevy of tasty options including perfectly seasoned chicken salad on croissants, TLT — or tofu, lettuce, and tomato — daily selections of quiche and soup, and a variety of sandwich options all made with natural and additive-free deli meat and served on in-house baked breads.
Both breakfast and lunch are served all day and there are an abundance of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Currently, the winter specials at Cristaudo’s include sesame raisin french toast, served with orange rum sauce, and shepherd’s pie with mashed potatoes, tempeh, mixed vegetables, provolone and local mushroom gravy. Also on this season’s list of specials are apple bread pudding and a breakfast bowl full of oven roasted vegetables, two local eggs, Lick Creek bacon, and cheddar. In fact, a medley of Lick Creek spare ribs, rosemary garlic bratwurst and marinated chicken can be added to the savory selections for just $3.95. The specials for the cold, winter months are warm and comforting while bursting with flavor.
On the weekends, Cristaudo’s serves eggs Benedict in several different ways, all of which are popular with the Saturday and Sunday crowds. Each style begins with an English muffin and two local eggs. Beyond the traditional eggs Benedict on the menu, served with ham and hollandaise sauce, diners can also choose the Cajun style, a combination of Lick Creek andouille sausage and Cajun hollandaise; green tomato style with a fried green tomato, wasabi hollandaise, and wheatgrass; the garden Benedict with tomato and avocado; or the roasted shiitake variety, which is topped with local shiitake mushrooms, miso hollandaise, and a teriyaki drizzle.
As is apparent from the description of the menu items above, Cristaudo’s proudly utilizes fresh, local ingredients in many of their dishes while also offering a variety of Southern Illinois wine, beer and spirits as a festive addition to any meal. Coffee is always fresh and hot, while specialty espresso and tea lattes adorn the menu with several different flavor combinations like chocolate, cherry and cayenne in the Cherry Bomb latte and the earthy flavor of the Matcha tea latte. For a memorable meal full of the best flavor combinations Southern Illinois has to offer, visit Cristaudo’s, and don’t forget dessert.