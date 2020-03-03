Top 20 restaurant of the week: Jack Russell Fish Company in Benton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sides at Jack Russell, to go with dinner options including fried catfish, snow crab legs, clam strips and grilled shrimp skewers, include a variety of options such as crispy french fries, onion rings, slaw, red beans and rice and potato salad. While grilled fish tacos, served with shredded cabbage and cheese on corn tortillas, are always on the menu, every Tuesday is taco Tuesday with both fish and chicken tacos on special.

If you go Jack Russell Fish Company 106 E. Main St., Benton 618-439-3474 Hours: Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Those famous fresh-cut chicken wings are just 75 cents on Wednesdays, which make for a great night to sample the spicy fried favorite. For something a little different, try the gyro special on Thursdays or the fried chicken sandwiches on Fridays, with a hearty piece of chicken breast, breaded and fried to perfection.

Another alluring aspect of Jack Russell is the absolutely charming patio that diners enjoy during warm weather, with plenty of seating to enjoy a hot, fresh meal, cold beer and one of the regular bands that perform outside in the summer. Visitors to Jack Russell Fish Company return time and time again for the ample portions, fair prices, and courteous waitstaff. With an appealing, laid-back atmosphere and consistently delicious menu items, a stop at Jack Russell Fish Company makes for a superb lunch or dinner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0