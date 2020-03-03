Top 20 restaurant of the week: Jack Russell Fish Company in Benton

Jack Russell Fish Company, located east of the town square in Benton, is a well-kept and welcoming establishment with its tidy brick facade and bright red-and-yellow canopy above the front entrance. But a step inside the popular restaurant makes visitors feel as though they have entered a beachside eatery, with its casual, coastal atmosphere to match the delectable fish and seafood on the menu.
Appetizers at Jack Russell include the cool and creamy spinach artichoke dip served with chips, fried crab cakes, and of course the infamous hot wings, covered in a specially made hot sauce. Each day for lunch, the eatery serves mouthwatering single, double, or triple cheeseburgers with options including cheddar, pepper Jack or bleu cheese. On Mondays, diners flock to Jack Russell to enjoy the toothsome treats for dinner, as well. Old Tavern fish sandwiches are wildly popular, and with a hearty portion of Icelandic cod, breaded with a perfectly thick, crunchy coating, served on fluffy white bread with pickles and onions, it’s no wonder.
Sides at Jack Russell, to go with dinner options including fried catfish, snow crab legs, clam strips and grilled shrimp skewers, include a variety of options such as crispy french fries, onion rings, slaw, red beans and rice and potato salad. While grilled fish tacos, served with shredded cabbage and cheese on corn tortillas, are always on the menu, every Tuesday is taco Tuesday with both fish and chicken tacos on special.
Those famous fresh-cut chicken wings are just 75 cents on Wednesdays, which make for a great night to sample the spicy fried favorite. For something a little different, try the gyro special on Thursdays or the fried chicken sandwiches on Fridays, with a hearty piece of chicken breast, breaded and fried to perfection.
Another alluring aspect of Jack Russell is the absolutely charming patio that diners enjoy during warm weather, with plenty of seating to enjoy a hot, fresh meal, cold beer and one of the regular bands that perform outside in the summer. Visitors to Jack Russell Fish Company return time and time again for the ample portions, fair prices, and courteous waitstaff. With an appealing, laid-back atmosphere and consistently delicious menu items, a stop at Jack Russell Fish Company makes for a superb lunch or dinner.