Top 20 restaurant of the week: Jordo's Pizzeria in Anna

For over six years, Jordo’s Pizzeria in downtown Anna has enjoyed a loyal following of customers who return to the mom-and-pop restaurant to enjoy the dish sure to please every customer: pizza. While the eatery serves up the classics like cheese and pepperoni pies, Jordo’s also offers some tasty specialty pizzas along with melty sandwiches, piping hot calzones, and pasta dishes for every taste.
The fresh ingredients, homemade sauce and dough, and 100% real cheese that make up Jordo’s pizzas are lovingly prepped by owner Anthony Edwards, who takes pride in the flavor of the mouthwatering dishes served at Jordo’s. Patrons rave about the perfectly tender yet crunchy crust to hold the generous toppings and melty cheese. Jordo’s offers either build-your-own pizza options or specialty recipes such as the popular Italian beef pizza, with seasoned, tender roast beef and pepperoncini peppers, the taco pizza with zesty Southwestern flavors, and the super seven with multiple, hearty meat toppings for the most carnivorous visitors.
Sandwiches are the perfect option for diners looking for something other than pizza. The BLT, Philly cheesesteak, and chicken bacon club, with breaded chicken, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted rye, are some tantalizing menu items that are sure to satisfy.
Jordo’s Pizzeria has pasta night every Thursday and continues to increase the dishes offered with many of the pastas and sauces homemade. Lasagna with layers comprised of four varieties of cheese, strips of pasta, marinara sauce, and three meats, chicken and broccoli alfredo, chicken parmesan, and shrimp penne are just a few of the recipes on rotation. Calzones with up to five toppings and meaty, bone-in wings either hot, mild, or BBQ round out the menu while a variety of fountain drinks, along with iced tea, are on tap to provide cool refreshment.
With friendly waitstaff and a cozy, welcoming atmosphere inside a brick building, Jordo’s Pizzeria is the ideal choice for a quick and satisfying lunch or an evening family gathering. The exciting flavor combinations and trusted favorites at Jordo’s go hand in hand with the hearty portions and reasonable prices.