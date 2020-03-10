Top 20 restaurant of the week: Jordo's Pizzeria in Anna

For over six years, Jordo’s Pizzeria in downtown Anna has enjoyed a loyal following of customers who return to the mom-and-pop restaurant to enjoy the dish sure to please every customer: pizza. While the eatery serves up the classics like cheese and pepperoni pies, Jordo’s also offers some tasty specialty pizzas along with melty sandwiches, piping hot calzones, and pasta dishes for every taste.

The fresh ingredients, homemade sauce and dough, and 100% real cheese that make up Jordo’s pizzas are lovingly prepped by owner Anthony Edwards, who takes pride in the flavor of the mouthwatering dishes served at Jordo’s. Patrons rave about the perfectly tender yet crunchy crust to hold the generous toppings and melty cheese. Jordo’s offers either build-your-own pizza options or specialty recipes such as the popular Italian beef pizza, with seasoned, tender roast beef and pepperoncini peppers, the taco pizza with zesty Southwestern flavors, and the super seven with multiple, hearty meat toppings for the most carnivorous visitors.

Sandwiches are the perfect option for diners looking for something other than pizza. The BLT, Philly cheesesteak, and chicken bacon club, with breaded chicken, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted rye, are some tantalizing menu items that are sure to satisfy.