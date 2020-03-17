Top 20 restaurant of the week: Longbranch Cafe & Bakery

The delightful diner offers up several recipes and specials throughout the week. Biscuits are made fresh from scratch each day. Grab-and-go breakfast tacos are available throughout the week while homemade quiche slices, with combinations like pesto and sun dried tomatoes, local mushrooms and Swiss cheese, or rainbow chard and gorgonzola, are on sale Saturday and Sunday mornings. Even the burgers, made with kidney beans, beets, brown rice, free-range eggs, and carrots, are wholesome and nutritious without sacrificing flavor.

Longbranch also continues to evolve with current global food trends while simultaneously paying close attention to what local patrons desire. In 2019, the eatery performed customer surveys to find out what customers wanted to see at Longbranch, and received more than 400 responses. General manager Elaine Ramseyer said that Longbranch continually strives to become more and more health conscious and the surveys helped usher in changes like offering the full menu after 11 a.m. each day, introducing options such as quinoa and rice noodles, and adding the now wildly popular power bowls to the menu.