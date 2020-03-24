Top 20 restaurant of the week: Mi Patio Mexican Grill

Mi Patio Mexican Grill, on the west end of Murphysboro, lives up to its name. The eatery has been a well-loved restaurant for residents all over Southern Illinois, as well as a perfect stop for visitors to Lake Murphysboro and Kincaid Lake for more than seven years. With a name that means, "my backyard," the staff at Mi Patio make sure that each visitor feels at home.

Appetizers start off the experience at Mi Patio with a bang, with favorites like nachos fajitas served with strips of grilled beef or chicken, peppers and onions, taquitos that are rolled, deep-fried and covered with cheese, and queso fundido to go along with the complimentary baskets of freshly made tortilla chips and cool salsa.

