With Beignets & Coffee, Coliseum and Keeper's adapt to pandemic

“This is the best option right now. Come on in, we’re not too packed. People can go outside, we can talk at a distance, and everybody has their space,” said Robinson.

Beignets are sold in three-packs and come out of the kitchen piping hot, covered in powdered sugar and nestled in a brown paper bag. The light, pillowy texture of the deep-fried square-shaped confections are complimented by a variety of flavor options, which may include Dutch cocoa, cinnamon nutmeg or raspberry. Selections change from week to week for beignets as well as the cream puffs made by Robinson. Round, fresh-baked pâte à choux dough is filled with buttercream flavors like mocha and raspberry and are perfectly sized for two or three sweet bites. Other treats on sale each weekend include coffee cake with crumb topping and cookies including chocolate chip, peanut butter, and double chocolate chip.

For a savory selection, biscuit sliders have made their way onto the menu for a bit of variety. As with the pastries, the offerings change each weekend, but past flavor combinations have featured brisket, spinach and lemony mustard, smoked pork, ham and pickle, and potato squash hashbrowns with mixed berry jam, all topped with a serving of cheesy scrambled eggs.