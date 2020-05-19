2020 Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Friends of Murphysboro announced a week ago that the 2020 Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beloved annual beer festival, which offers hours of beer tastings, live music and food trucks in Riverside Park, has for many become synonymous with autumn in Southern Illinois since it started a decade ago.

Organizers said in a news release that planning for the festival starts early in the year, and depends on local businesses as sponsors and breweries, both of which are struggling due to stay-home orders to prevent the spread of the sometimes deadly novel coronavirus.

"Our board of directors weighed the options and concluded that even if current restrictions (on large gatherings) were lifted by the fall, there simply wouldn't be an adequate amount of time to host an event the caliber of the previous 10 brew fests," organizers wrote.

Organizers said they are planning to host the brew fest again in 2021. Proceeds from past brew fests have paid for the Fred Cook Memorial Splash Pad at Longfellow Park.

— The Southern