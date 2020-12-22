3 small drive-thru Southern Illinois Christmas light shows to check out this week

For families looking to enjoy drive-thru Christmas light shows from the comfort of their vehicles, Southern Illinois has a few options that offer shorter wait times and shorter lines than the popular large-scale events.

Reis Lane in Herrin is a private drive that has grown over the years into one of the region’s most delightful light shows. The light display began several years ago when the father of Reis Lane homeowner Sharayah Skaggs began decorating her childhood home. Now Skaggs, who built her own home on the street, teams up with other family members and friends residing on Reis Lane to make each Christmas bigger and brighter with the whimsical display.

Reis Lane has a turnabout at the end of the lane where Skaggs sets up her food truck, Spread S’more Love. As the name indicates, Skaggs offers gourmet s’mores in festive flavor combinations such as Rudolph the Cherry Nose, Turtle Dove and Jingle Bell Crunch. Works of art on a a plate with homemade graham crackers and roasted marshmallows, the s’mores pair well with twinkle lights. Spread S’more Love will have its final night on Reis Lane on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. but will take a break on Christmas Eve and Christmas night. Reis Lane is open nightly, through the end of the year, from 5 to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com/spreadsmorelove.