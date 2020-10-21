Benton's Brave Hawk Farms opens 'Little Swamp of Horrors' for Halloween season

The entire journey takes anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes depending on the speed of the group, but there are other treats at the Swamp both before and after the adventure. A variety of food trucks visit each weekend, with R&R Concessions selling goodies like funnel cakes, lemon shake-ups and corn dogs Oct. 23, 24 and 25. Baldy’s BBQ will be on site Oct. 23 and 24 with toothsome sandwiches and sides. The following weekend, Waffle Wagon will make an appearance with waffle burgers, fries and cotton candy, along with the return of R&R Concessions.

Hours of operation are Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 7:30 to 10 p.m. The Swamp is closed during rainy weather. Social distancing is practiced with appropriate group sizes and the use of masks is encouraged.

Tickets for Little Swamp of Horrors can be purchased ahead of time at Eventbrite. Cash is preferred for ticket purchases at the event, but credit and debit cards are accepted, too. Although the event coordinators do not want to give away too many spooky surprises, they do not recommend the Swamp for small children and a release must be signed by parents for visitors under the age of 18.