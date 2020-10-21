Benton's Brave Hawk Farms opens 'Little Swamp of Horrors' for Halloween season

Paul and Stephanie Lampley, owners of Brave Hawk Farms in Benton, have created a frighteningly fun Halloween adventure for Southern Illinoisans while also finding a way to give back to the community.
Little Swamp of Horror is the newest terrifying event in the region, and the Lampleys are helping those in need by collecting food and gift items ahead of the holiday season.
“If people are helping us, we want to pay it forward,” Stephanie said.
Entry into Little Swamp of Horror is normally $20, but with the donation of five canned goods or an unwrapped toy, visitors receive $5 off the price of admission.
With features like the Cry Baby Crossing bridge, chainsaw-wielding zombies, and creepy clowns, those brave enough to visit Little Swamp of Horror are encouraged to wear proper footwear and clothing to safely maneuver through the mile-long dirt path that is completely in the dark of night. Even with glow sticks provided by the Lampleys, the Swamp is frightening and thrilling, and while the actors are not allowed to make physical contact with any patrons, be ready for an occasional chase. Heart rates are guaranteed to speed up while adrenaline creates a rush in the crowd during the adventure.
The entire journey takes anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes depending on the speed of the group, but there are other treats at the Swamp both before and after the adventure. A variety of food trucks visit each weekend, with R&R Concessions selling goodies like funnel cakes, lemon shake-ups and corn dogs Oct. 23, 24 and 25. Baldy’s BBQ will be on site Oct. 23 and 24 with toothsome sandwiches and sides. The following weekend, Waffle Wagon will make an appearance with waffle burgers, fries and cotton candy, along with the return of R&R Concessions.
Hours of operation are Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 7:30 to 10 p.m. The Swamp is closed during rainy weather. Social distancing is practiced with appropriate group sizes and the use of masks is encouraged.
Tickets for Little Swamp of Horrors can be purchased ahead of time at Eventbrite. Cash is preferred for ticket purchases at the event, but credit and debit cards are accepted, too. Although the event coordinators do not want to give away too many spooky surprises, they do not recommend the Swamp for small children and a release must be signed by parents for visitors under the age of 18.
A look at Halloween in Carbondale from the '80s to today
Carbondale Halloween 1984
Carbondale Halloween 1986
Carbondale Halloween 1984
All dressed up in 1987
Fun for the family
Halloween 1989
Halloween 1985
Trick-or-treat 2018
Carbondale Halloween 4
Carbondale Halloween 2018 5
Carbondale Halloween 2018
Carbondale Halloween 2018
Carbondale Halloween 2018 1
The great PK's pumpkin
Halloween 2016
Halloween 2016
Trick-or-treat 2016
Trick-or-treat 2016
Halloween 2015: The Strip opens for business
Halloween 2015
Halloween 2015
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!