Comedian Bryan Miller returns to The Varsity

Carbondale

Carbondale native Bryan Miller is coming home Thursday to headline a comedy show at The Varsity.

Miller has lived in Minneapolis for over a decade, but he got his start in Carbondale performing in open mic nights and writing for The Nightlife. In Minneapolis, Miller has opened for acts like Costaki Economopoulos and Gary Gulman.

The show is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Tickets are $12 at millercomedy.eventbrite.com. Miller is making the stop in Carbondale between headlining shows in Nashville and Chicago.

On his comedic style, Miller quipped in a news release: "You're always seeing weird little things throughout the day and having strange thoughts, the difference is just in taking the time to write them all down and then spend time thinking about why, specifically, they are weird ... If that doesn't work, just talk really loud, say a lot of curse words, and make your voice lift up at the end of every third sentence like you're asking a question, and maybe nobody will notice you aren't actually doing comedy. I've seen that work surprisingly well."

— The Southern

Bryan Miller

Miller

 PROVIDED
