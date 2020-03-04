Comedian Bryan Miller returns to The Varsity

Miller has lived in Minneapolis for over a decade, but he got his start in Carbondale performing in open mic nights and writing for The Nightlife. In Minneapolis, Miller has opened for acts like Costaki Economopoulos and Gary Gulman.

On his comedic style, Miller quipped in a news release: "You're always seeing weird little things throughout the day and having strange thoughts, the difference is just in taking the time to write them all down and then spend time thinking about why, specifically, they are weird ... If that doesn't work, just talk really loud, say a lot of curse words, and make your voice lift up at the end of every third sentence like you're asking a question, and maybe nobody will notice you aren't actually doing comedy. I've seen that work surprisingly well."