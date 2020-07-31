COVID-19 cancels Golconda Shrimp Festival; organizers promise 'bigger and better' event next year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GOLCONDA — The Golconda Shrimp Festival board of directors has voted to skip this year’s event, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois.

The festival was scheduled for Sept. 19.

The Golconda Shrimp Festival in the small town of Golconda on the Ohio River banks began in 2001 as a way to celebrate the harvest of locally raised freshwater shrimp. Each year, crowds of more than 5,000 people come to taste dozens of different freshwater shrimp dishes, enjoy the live music, and explore the charm of the historical riverside town.

“We put off this difficult decision off as long as possible and even had discussions with the Southern Seven Health Department on how we could still put on a festival with guest safety in mind,” Nathan Ryder, president of the Mainstreet Golconda board, said in a press release issued Friday.

Mainstreet Golconda is the nonprofit that puts on the yearly festival; the civic organization dedicated to growing business and tourism in Golconda and the greater Pope County region relies on the event as its primary fundraiser for the year.