Fiber Arts Show at Hise Museum at SIC opens Aug. 18

HARRISBURG — The long-awaited Fiber Arts Exhibit will be opening at the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College Tuesday, Aug. 18. This show will run through Friday, Dec. 4.

Artists from across the region brought in quilts, vessels, tapestries and other fine art created with natural or synthetic fibers and other components to be put on display in the museum.

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is limiting capacity to no more than 10 visitors in the museum at one time. Due to the possibility of abrupt closures due to the virus, appointments are encouraged. Masks are required in the museum as well as on SIC’s campus and no food or drinks are allowed in the museum.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, hours of operation for the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art will be Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the first Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact 618-252-5400 ext. 2599, email hisemuseum@sic.edu or visit www.sic.edu/hisemuseum.

The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art was made possible by a generous gift from retired Air Force Col. William C. Hise and his brother, the late Air Force Brig. Gen. James C. Hise, who wished to honor their late sister Ella Elizabeth Hise, who was a pioneer in art education in Illinois and began her career in Harrisburg Public School. The Museum, located on the south side of the museum, contains three spacious galleries, as well as a beautiful front entrance foyer, classroom/reception area and professional workspace. The mission of the museum is to honor Ella Elizabeth Hise and foster an appreciation for visual arts works, exhibits, programs, and cultural partnerships that celebrate southern Illinois and surrounding region.

