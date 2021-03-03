HerrinFesta 2021 foregoes big-name music lineup, will double carnival rides

The formula at HerrinFesta is always a little more complicated because often volatile May weather has to be added to the equation.

“Typically, we start the booking process in August and have everything wrapped up by January or February at the very latest,” says HerrinFesta Italiana President Chris Trapani. “We had booked groups in February this year that had already backed out of their contract. They canceled all their shows until the fall due to concerns with the pandemic.”

Doubts that before the end of May the city would be out of Phase 4 restrictions that banned large-scale gatherings and a genuine fear that the pandemic battle is far from over left HerrinFesta decision-makers walking a greasy tightrope without a net.

“The biggest thing that concerned us was that performers were reluctant to tour. It became obvious that putting together a quality lineup would be difficult and trying to host a festival under these conditions was a risky proposition,” Trapani says. “If we put everything together and for some reason the state did not lift the Phase 4 restrictions, we would be left holding the bag.”