HerrinFesta 2021 foregoes big-name music lineup, will double carnival rides

HerrinFesta Italiana is paradise for a country music-lover.
Sure, the popular festival created to pay tribute to the rich Italian heritage of the resilient Williamson County community brings a broad spectrum of spectacular musical talent to its high-tech Piazza Stage each year, but there is always a slightly heavier emphasis placed on the country sound.
Through the years, organizers of the event have had uncanny success, keeping fans of all genres happy with a balanced lineup that always seemed to pack a one-two punch of country superstars that would generate instant jubilation for country aficionados, ultimately turning the spacious area behind the Herrin Civic Center into a blissful throng of honky-tonkers.
Past performers at HerrinFesta have included Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, hometown hero David Lee Murphy, Florida Georgia Line at the very peak of their popularity, the Dixie Chicks and Jake Owen.
Founded in 1991, the event was voted Best Festival in Illinois in 2014.
Plans for this year's 30th anniversary celebration of HerrinFesta, which runs from May 24 through 31, were announced Wednesday. Sadly missing is any major concert activity as the main stage has been shuttered for the second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Concert promotion has always been a game of high-stakes poker. The host spends a small fortune bringing a major act to a venue, gambling that enough money-paying fans will attend a show to offset the costs.
The formula at HerrinFesta is always a little more complicated because often volatile May weather has to be added to the equation.
“Typically, we start the booking process in August and have everything wrapped up by January or February at the very latest,” says HerrinFesta Italiana President Chris Trapani. “We had booked groups in February this year that had already backed out of their contract. They canceled all their shows until the fall due to concerns with the pandemic.”
Doubts that before the end of May the city would be out of Phase 4 restrictions that banned large-scale gatherings and a genuine fear that the pandemic battle is far from over left HerrinFesta decision-makers walking a greasy tightrope without a net.
“The biggest thing that concerned us was that performers were reluctant to tour. It became obvious that putting together a quality lineup would be difficult and trying to host a festival under these conditions was a risky proposition,” Trapani says. “If we put everything together and for some reason the state did not lift the Phase 4 restrictions, we would be left holding the bag.”
Following the advice of Kenny Rogers in his classic song “The Gambler,” the HerrinFesta team folded their hand this year, walked away and will be in a solid position to knock the dust off the Piazza Stage in 2022.
HerrinFesta Italiana works under the “umbrella” of the Herrin Chamber of Commerce and in “tandem” with the City of Herrin and the Herrin Civic Center. It is a not-for-profit organization. Under the unique circumstances of the pandemic, artists could’ve demanded payment for a booking that was canceled through no fault of their own.
Instead of taking unnecessary chances that could cause serious financial hardships, Trapani says the focus was shifted this year to improving the overall experience in the temporary absence of big-name musical entertainment.
Trapani says the area traditionally reserved for concerts will be used for an expanded carnival midway and food court. The number of carnival rides and games will be doubled.
Nothing has changed in the massive schedule of events associated with the festival. There will still be a bocce tournament, golf scramble, beer garden, road races and grand parade. Starting in April, the tradition of naming parade marshals, lifetime achievement award-winners and special corporate honorees will continue.
Trapani says the main goal of HerrinFesta is to provide area residents with a family-oriented entertainment opportunity.
“HerrinFesta has a long history or supporting its community and region. We are eager to give individuals and families a place to go and enjoy themselves while remaining steadfast in our commitment to ensure that residents and visitors feel safe, secure and comfortable,” Trapani says. “Nothing is more symbolic of spring and the gateway to summer in our region than HerrinFesta Italiana.”
In the formative years of HerrinFesta, area bands would perform on a flat-bed trailer on the south side of City Hall. Fans in attendance saw incredible local talent like Gary Jones, Jackson Junction, Quarter Moon and Cimarron, plus future Nashville stars Kendell Marvel of Thompsonville and Fairfield’s Lance Miller.
A hidden gem for HerrinFesta this year could be the beer garden, which will have a stage area for live entertainment. No announcement has been made about who could potentially perform in the beer garden, but it would be cool to go retro and feature nights with standout local talent like Dave Clark, Eli Tellor and The Deplorables.
