Mini golf competition fundraiser to benefit Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois

The Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois is set to host its mini golf scramble fundraiser next weekend.
The event features 18 holes of mini golf, for which low-scoring groups (of four) and the lowest scoring individual will win cash prizes. There will also be raffles, a silent auction, on-course features, free food and T-shirts for all participants.
You have free articles remaining.
The event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Black Diamond RV Superstore, at 2405 Black Diamond Drive.
The event is family-friendly, and open to all regardless of golf skills. Participants must preregister and select a tee time at minigolfscramble.com. A group of four is $100 and individual players can sign up for $25 each.
The Foster Family Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that provides supplies to Southern Illinois foster families at no cost.
— The Southern