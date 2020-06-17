Mount Vernon Fall Fest set for September

The ninth annual Mount Vernon Fall Fest will be held Sept. 25 and 26, organizers announced Tuesday.
The festival’s theme, #618Strong, was recently decided upon in light of the challenges 2020 has brought to the region, according to a news release from the event organizers.
“Local businesses were forced to close, many knew family members or friends who were ill or passed away, essential workers worked long hours to provide needed supplies and services,” Mt. Vernon Festivals Inc. President Jason Hulbert said in the release. “Now is the time to support each other in unity, show compassion, and keep the businesses in our region going."
Organizers said significant changes will be made to Fall Fest to ensure the safety and health of all attendees. Not every component of the festival will be able to return in 2020.
Mt. Vernon Festivals Inc. Vice President Lisa Damron said in the release that vendors will be spaced apart and will likely flow into more areas depending on the number of vendors. "We will instruct vendors to follow any guidelines that are in place at the end of September as well," she said.
Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the festival zone and the entertainment viewing area is being expanded to enable distancing during live music performances.
A Fall Fest Crossroads Community Hospital Parade is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The parade will have some modifications, according to the news release. The planning committee is looking to "highlight the heroes," marketing executive Grace Payne said in the release. "Anyone can put a float in the Crossroads Community Hospital Parade, but we ask that each one highlight a person or entity that stepped up and kept us going through all of this,” Payne said.
“The route might have to be different to allow people to watch from their cars, candy won’t be able to be thrown out, but we can still make it fun and memorable,” Payne added.
More details on specific modifications and events at Fall Fest will be released closer to the event to enable planning for any regulations in place at that time, the news release states.
The planning committee is inviting community organizations to join in the event.
“Many organizations had their annual events canceled, we want to use this time to come together as a region and celebrate everything that makes us great,” festival Director Angela Schrum said in the release.
The annual Downtown Mt. Vernon Development Cruise-In will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 on North Ninth St.
“It has been a challenge this year to say the least, but we are trying to do something,” Hulbert said. “We expect sponsorships from businesses to be down because so many were hit so hard by having to be closed for two months or more and having to modify the way they do business. We are hoping to have some that weren’t as financially impacted step up and assist with this celebration. We had already started planning this year’s event before the pandemic hit. We scrapped what we had planned and have started from scratch. Fall Fest won’t be exactly what people are used to, but we hope everyone will come together and show what makes us #618Strong.”
More information and updates are available at facebook.com/mtvfestivals.
