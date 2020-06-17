Mount Vernon Fall Fest set for September

A Fall Fest Crossroads Community Hospital Parade is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The parade will have some modifications, according to the news release. The planning committee is looking to "highlight the heroes," marketing executive Grace Payne said in the release. "Anyone can put a float in the Crossroads Community Hospital Parade, but we ask that each one highlight a person or entity that stepped up and kept us going through all of this,” Payne said.

“The route might have to be different to allow people to watch from their cars, candy won’t be able to be thrown out, but we can still make it fun and memorable,” Payne added.

More details on specific modifications and events at Fall Fest will be released closer to the event to enable planning for any regulations in place at that time, the news release states.

The planning committee is inviting community organizations to join in the event.

“Many organizations had their annual events canceled, we want to use this time to come together as a region and celebrate everything that makes us great,” festival Director Angela Schrum said in the release.

The annual Downtown Mt. Vernon Development Cruise-In will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 on North Ninth St.