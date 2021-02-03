Muddy Roots Collective to host houseplant pop-up shops in Murphysboro, Carbondale

Here to bring rare, hip houseplants and custom-made pots and planters to Southern Illinois is Muddy Roots Collective, a business venture between Murphysboro natives Nancy Childers and Allison Klaine-Cagle. The pair, who have been friends since middle school, reconnected around nine years ago and are bringing houseplants and a new shopping experience to Southern Illinois locals and tourists.

Childers and Klaine-Cagle began toying around with the idea of a plant and plant accessory storefront in August of 2020. Both armed with two green thumbs and with an interest in gardening and plant life, the idea blossomed into Muddy Roots Collective.

“Allison has been an intense houseplant enthusiast for quite some time but I’m a little newer to that part of the plant game. Last year, realizing that everyone was getting into it and a lack of resources here, made us both realize that it would be a good niche to get into,” said Childers.

The plants are locally sourced from Southern Illinois growers, and once the storefront is open, Muddy Roots looks forward to featuring items crafted by local artists and makers, too.