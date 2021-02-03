Muddy Roots Collective to host houseplant pop-up shops in Murphysboro, Carbondale

Here to bring rare, hip houseplants and custom-made pots and planters to Southern Illinois is Muddy Roots Collective, a business venture between Murphysboro natives Nancy Childers and Allison Klaine-Cagle. The pair, who have been friends since middle school, reconnected around nine years ago and are bringing houseplants and a new shopping experience to Southern Illinois locals and tourists.
Childers and Klaine-Cagle began toying around with the idea of a plant and plant accessory storefront in August of 2020. Both armed with two green thumbs and with an interest in gardening and plant life, the idea blossomed into Muddy Roots Collective.
“Allison has been an intense houseplant enthusiast for quite some time but I’m a little newer to that part of the plant game. Last year, realizing that everyone was getting into it and a lack of resources here, made us both realize that it would be a good niche to get into,” said Childers.
The plants are locally sourced from Southern Illinois growers, and once the storefront is open, Muddy Roots looks forward to featuring items crafted by local artists and makers, too.
Muddy Roots Collective will open their retail space in early March in the same building Heartland Roots currently occupies on Walnut Street in Murphysboro. Heartland Roots, which specializes in custom furniture, woodwork, clothing and decor, will to continue to operate alongside Muddy Roots for an amalgamation of complementary businesses.
Childers and Klaine-Cagle, who are focused on helping customers find success in houseplant cultivation, are working on a few ideas for the store, such as potting parties and a plant doctor program for rehabbing withering plants.
Muddy Roots has two events planned in the coming weeks for customers eager to explore indoor vegetation and shop for Valentine’s Day gifts. Muddy Roots will host a pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Heartland Roots, offering handmade pots and planters, as well as unique varieties of plants such as staghorn ferns, begonias and special varieties of philodendrons and tropical plants.
Macrame hangers, vinyl records made into pots, reclaimed barn wood wall planters and painted clay pots, all handmade by Childers and Klaine-Cagle, will be available to pair with your plant of choice and the pair will assemble the items on site with fresh soil.
A few pre-potted items will be available and Muddy Roots will accept cash, PayPal and Venmo.
Another pop-up will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at PK’s in Carbondale. Along with the items mentioned above, Valentine’s Day-themed drink and food specials will also be available for purchase.
Both events require masks and limited capacity will be enforced for COVID-19 safety measures. While the two pop-ups will be somewhat geared toward Valentine’s Day shopping, Muddy Roots will also offer items that cater to shoppers interested in gifts not focused on all things hearts and Cupids.