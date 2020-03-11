Murphysboro St Patrick's Day Celebration set for this weekend

The annual Murphysboro St. Patrick's Day Celebration is set for Friday through Sunday, with a variety of events happening through the weekend.

On Friday, The Liberty Theater will screen "The Quiet Man" at 7 p.m. The movie, starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, is a 1952 romantic drama set in Ireland. The screening is free, but donations are appreciated. The Liberty is at 1333 Walnut St.

The fun starts Saturday with a 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. Check-in is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Brews Brothers Taproom, at 1105 Chestnut St. The Irish Stew Cook-off also starts at 9 a.m. at Brews Brothers. Teams will compete with traditional Irish stew ingredients; teams must provide their own accommodations, ingredients and equipment. Judging begins at 1 p.m., and awards will be announced at 4 p.m. Registration is $50. Teams must be registered by March 12; applications are available at the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce office, 1709 Walnut St., Suite A, and Brews Brothers.

Kilby's BBQ will serve corned beef and cabbage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brew's Brothers Taproom.

The St. Patrick's Day parade is at 11 a.m. It will travel west on Walnut St. from Seventh to 19th streets.

