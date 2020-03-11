Murphysboro St Patrick's Day Celebration set for this weekend

The annual Murphysboro St. Patrick's Day Celebration is set for Friday through Sunday, with a variety of events happening through the weekend.
On Friday, The Liberty Theater will screen "The Quiet Man" at 7 p.m. The movie, starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, is a 1952 romantic drama set in Ireland. The screening is free, but donations are appreciated. The Liberty is at 1333 Walnut St.
The fun starts Saturday with a 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. Check-in is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Brews Brothers Taproom, at 1105 Chestnut St. The Irish Stew Cook-off also starts at 9 a.m. at Brews Brothers. Teams will compete with traditional Irish stew ingredients; teams must provide their own accommodations, ingredients and equipment. Judging begins at 1 p.m., and awards will be announced at 4 p.m. Registration is $50. Teams must be registered by March 12; applications are available at the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce office, 1709 Walnut St., Suite A, and Brews Brothers.
Kilby's BBQ will serve corned beef and cabbage from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brew's Brothers Taproom.
The St. Patrick's Day parade is at 11 a.m. It will travel west on Walnut St. from Seventh to 19th streets.
The Irish Kids Festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Murphysboro Youth and Recreation Center, 1818 Walnut St. It is open to children from first to fifth grades and will have arts, crafts and storytelling. It is free.
The Shamrock Craft Beer and Spirits Tasting is from noon to 4 p.m. at Brews Brothers Taproom. Tickets are $25 and include a cup, tastings and a food voucher to Kilby's.
The Lucky Toss Bag Tournament is at 2 p.m. at Brews Brothers. There is a $20 entry fee per team. Prize money will be awarded to first and second place.
On Sunday, the Leprechaun Classic Bocce Tournament is set for noon at the J.R. Hall Kiwanis Family Bocce Park. The entry fee is $60 for a four-person team. A maximum of 12 teams will be entered.
The Liberty Theater will screen "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" at 2 p.m. It is a 1959 Disney film starring Janet Munro and Sean Connery. It is free, but donations are appreciated.
Rain is in the forecast for Saturday, which may move some events inside or cancel some events. According to a post on the celebration's Facebook page, there will be more information available Thursday at facebook.com/MurphysboroStPatricksDay.