Murphysboro's Big Muddy Brewing makes changes for air flow, social distancing

Since opening in 2009, Big Muddy Brewing has been known for its eclectic array of craft beers. Owner and brewmaster Chuck Stuhrenberg has kept the momentum going of the first brewery to open in Southern Illinois in more than 60 years, even as several more breweries have since opened here over the years.

Big Muddy is currently open Friday evenings, as well as afternoons and evenings on Saturdays and Sundays, and offers social distancing with many beers on tap, plus live music and tasty pub food.

Stuhrenberg says he is proud of the changes made at Big Muddy to accommodate social distancing and free flow of air throughout the venue. The owner says that social distancing practices are in place and guests less than 6 feet apart are encouraged to wear a face mask.

“We have indoor and outdoor seating. We knocked out the back wall and put in a big glass garage door so we can open it all up,” Stuhrenberg said.

With the new rear door open and the front garage door open, too, visitors can enjoy their beverages in the vaulted ceiling, warehouse-style bar area while still feeling the warm summer breeze. For those anxious to enjoy the last bit of summer sunshine, Big Muddy boasts a 2-acre field at the rear of the building where imbibers are welcome to sit on the benches provided or bring lawn chairs of their own.