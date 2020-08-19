Murphysboro's Big Muddy Brewing makes changes for air flow, social distancing

Since opening in 2009, Big Muddy Brewing has been known for its eclectic array of craft beers. Owner and brewmaster Chuck Stuhrenberg has kept the momentum going of the first brewery to open in Southern Illinois in more than 60 years, even as several more breweries have since opened here over the years.
Big Muddy is currently open Friday evenings, as well as afternoons and evenings on Saturdays and Sundays, and offers social distancing with many beers on tap, plus live music and tasty pub food.
Stuhrenberg says he is proud of the changes made at Big Muddy to accommodate social distancing and free flow of air throughout the venue. The owner says that social distancing practices are in place and guests less than 6 feet apart are encouraged to wear a face mask.
“We have indoor and outdoor seating. We knocked out the back wall and put in a big glass garage door so we can open it all up,” Stuhrenberg said.
With the new rear door open and the front garage door open, too, visitors can enjoy their beverages in the vaulted ceiling, warehouse-style bar area while still feeling the warm summer breeze. For those anxious to enjoy the last bit of summer sunshine, Big Muddy boasts a 2-acre field at the rear of the building where imbibers are welcome to sit on the benches provided or bring lawn chairs of their own.
Big Muddy Brewing began its foray into the craft brew business with the Kinkaid Wheat, still on tap with its crisp drinkability as a refreshing American wheat variety. Stuhrenberg brewed beer as a hobby during his time as a student at SIU, and only later turned it into a place for craft beer enthusiasts and those curious to branch out from conventional corporate brews. Other popular brews in Big Muddy’s regular lineup include the Blueberry Blonde, with an alluring label, and an even more inviting taste of a light blond ale infused with blueberries. Popular with fans, students, employees and alumni of Southern Illinois University is the Saluki Dunkledog, a distinctively flavored brew that is a combination of German dunkel and American amber. Sharing the same moniker as the brewery itself, the Big Muddy Monster is a flavorful combination of an American brown ale and an intensely hoppy IPA.
While the regular selection of Big Muddy Brewing’s beers are always on sale at the brewery, as well as restaurants and liquor stores throughout the region, each week there are some new selections offered for guests eager to try new flavors. The weekend of Aug. 21, 22 and 23 Big Muddy is featuring Kolsch, Dad’s Oatmeal Cookie Stout and Get the Funk Out.
Also a favorite of patrons of Big Muddy is the live music on the spacious patio of the establishment. On Saturday, Aug. 22, Ivas John Band will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., playing tunes beloved by Southern Illinoisans for several years.
For patrons of Big Muddy who would like a snack during the evening, the kitchen is open starting at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The brewery offers easy-to-eat selections that all pair well with a cold craft beer. Flatbread pizza is available, made to order with toppings like pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, hamburger and olives. Chicago-style hot dogs boast Vienna beef dogs topped with tomatoes, peppers, relish, onions, pickles and celery salt. Bavarian pretzels are the perfect accompaniment to any of the beers on tap and come with a side of Big Muddy brewing beer cheese.
