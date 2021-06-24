 Skip to main content
Pride Fest Drive-Thru Care-avan set to return across Southern Illinois
top story

Pride Fest Drive-Thru Care-avan set to return across Southern Illinois

2019 Pride March Umbrella

Marchers gather Saturday at the Gaia House for the second Southern Illinois Pride Fest march.

 Isaac Smith

Its history starts in the 1970s with artist and activist Gilbert Baker. 

CARBONDALE — Last year, when everything was shut down because of the pandemic, caravans and parades became the way to celebrate.

The group S.I. Pride sponsored a Pride month event called the Rainbow Café-Southern Illinois Pride Fest Drive-Thru Care-avan. This month, it returns. 

“The care-avan we did last year was a success. Thirty-three cars showed up. That showed how important it was for folks,” said Tara Bell, vice president of the Rainbow Café board, adding that 1,200 people watched the livestream of the event.

This year, people will meet in towns across Southern Illinois, like Mount Vernon and Pinckneyville, and caravan to Carbondale. Individuals will be added to the group as they travel through small towns on their routes to Carbondale.

Bell said 72 people from the Mount Vernon area have expressed interest in joining the Care-avan.

“The goal of the event is to express ourselves as regular people. We go to school. We raise kids. We have jobs,” Bell said.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to meet at the designated spot in the town closest to them to begin the Care-avan or meet us in Carbondale. Those include:

  • Mount Vernon: 9:30 a.m., Times Square Mall parking lot, next to Domino's and the Waffle Company on Broadway
  • Harrisburg: 10:30 a.m., The Women's Center, 540 N. Commercial St.
  • Johnston City: 11 a.m., 401 Main Ave., at the corner of Main Avenue and Fifth Street
  • Murphysboro: 11 a.m., Hardee’s, 340 Walnut St.
  • Du Quoin: 11:30 a.m., Keys City Park, 136 N. Division St.
  • Marion: 11:30 a.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive.
  • Makanda: 11:30 a.m., B.C. Ross Community Center, 244 Makanda Road
  • Carbondale: noon, at the corner of South Illinois (U.S. 51) and Grand avenues, in the parking lot south of Gaia House at SIU.

Water, snacks and supplies for decorating vehicles will be available at each location.

The Care-avan will parade around the strip, traveling on Illinois Avenue, University Avenue and Main Street multiple times.

The Care-avan will be livestreamed by the Varsity Center hosted by DeTreveouz Graham. Participants will have the opportunity to pull in for a quick shout out or interview.

Bell said the event will also serve as an outreach to the LBGTQ community. She said members of this community often suffer discrimination in school, employment or housing.

“We want to raise awareness and create community,” Bell said.

For more information, contact Tara Bell at 618-513-9336 or tara@rainbowcafe.org or visit bit.ly/2UB4e7j.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

