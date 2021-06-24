Pride Fest Drive-Thru Care-avan set to return across Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — Last year, when everything was shut down because of the pandemic, caravans and parades became the way to celebrate.
The group S.I. Pride sponsored a Pride month event called the Rainbow Café-Southern Illinois Pride Fest Drive-Thru Care-avan. This month, it returns.
“The care-avan we did last year was a success. Thirty-three cars showed up. That showed how important it was for folks,” said Tara Bell, vice president of the Rainbow Café board, adding that 1,200 people watched the livestream of the event.
This year, people will meet in towns across Southern Illinois, like Mount Vernon and Pinckneyville, and caravan to Carbondale. Individuals will be added to the group as they travel through small towns on their routes to Carbondale.
Bell said 72 people from the Mount Vernon area have expressed interest in joining the Care-avan.
“The goal of the event is to express ourselves as regular people. We go to school. We raise kids. We have jobs,” Bell said.
Those who wish to attend are encouraged to meet at the designated spot in the town closest to them to begin the Care-avan or meet us in Carbondale. Those include:
- Mount Vernon: 9:30 a.m., Times Square Mall parking lot, next to Domino's and the Waffle Company on Broadway
- Harrisburg: 10:30 a.m., The Women's Center, 540 N. Commercial St.
- Johnston City: 11 a.m., 401 Main Ave., at the corner of Main Avenue and Fifth Street
- Murphysboro: 11 a.m., Hardee’s, 340 Walnut St.
- Du Quoin: 11:30 a.m., Keys City Park, 136 N. Division St.
- Marion: 11:30 a.m., The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive.
- Makanda: 11:30 a.m., B.C. Ross Community Center, 244 Makanda Road
- Carbondale: noon, at the corner of South Illinois (U.S. 51) and Grand avenues, in the parking lot south of Gaia House at SIU.
Water, snacks and supplies for decorating vehicles will be available at each location.
The Care-avan will parade around the strip, traveling on Illinois Avenue, University Avenue and Main Street multiple times.
The Care-avan will be livestreamed by the Varsity Center hosted by DeTreveouz Graham. Participants will have the opportunity to pull in for a quick shout out or interview.
Bell said the event will also serve as an outreach to the LBGTQ community. She said members of this community often suffer discrimination in school, employment or housing.
“We want to raise awareness and create community,” Bell said.
For more information, contact Tara Bell at 618-513-9336 or tara@rainbowcafe.org or visit bit.ly/2UB4e7j.
Look back: Spirit of Southern Illinois brewing has pre-prohibition roots in Stecher Brewing Co.
Stecher Brewing Co.
"In 1886, Stecher and other partners purchased the former Broeg Brewery and renamed it the Murphysboro Brewing Co., which, in 1899, was renamed the Rudolph Stecher Brewing Co. Stecher moved to Murphysboro at the same time, becoming sole owner." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
40,000 barrels per year
"By 1910, Stecher Brewing Co. produced more than 40,000 barrels of beer a year. Over the years of its existence, Stecher Brewing Co. offered many different types of beers, including Heidelberg Export Lager, Stecher Special Brew, TPA, Beer Sect Champagne Beer, Extra Pilsner and Extra Pale." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Near beer and beer beer
"During prohibition, Stecher tried manufacturing 'near beer' and root beer, and kept a hand in the production of illegal beer, for which they were cited numerous times." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Closed in 1940
The old brewery stands abandoned in the photo above, year unknown.
"Stecher died in 1926 and his estate was forced to sell the brewery on the eve of the repeal of prohibition in March 1933. Although various owners tried to keep the company afloat, like many breweries who were unable to get their pre-prohibition momentum back, the Stecher brewery closed for good in 1940. Some of the brewery's buildings are still standing, having been converted into apartments, but the main structure was torn down in 1993." (Brent Stewart, The Southern, Oct. 26, 2011)
Stecher Brewing shuttered, brewing spirit lives on
The abandoned brewery is pictured in 1981 in this file photo.
Though Stecher's Brewing is no longer, the spirit of brewing is alive and well in Southern Illinois. Read more about Southern Illinois brewing here: As Southern Illinois craft beer industry grows, brewers say there's room for more | Fermentation sciences is now an accredited degree at SIU
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078