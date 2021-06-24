Pride Fest Drive-Thru Care-avan set to return across Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — Last year, when everything was shut down because of the pandemic, caravans and parades became the way to celebrate.

The group S.I. Pride sponsored a Pride month event called the Rainbow Café-Southern Illinois Pride Fest Drive-Thru Care-avan. This month, it returns.

“The care-avan we did last year was a success. Thirty-three cars showed up. That showed how important it was for folks,” said Tara Bell, vice president of the Rainbow Café board, adding that 1,200 people watched the livestream of the event.

This year, people will meet in towns across Southern Illinois, like Mount Vernon and Pinckneyville, and caravan to Carbondale. Individuals will be added to the group as they travel through small towns on their routes to Carbondale.

Bell said 72 people from the Mount Vernon area have expressed interest in joining the Care-avan.

“The goal of the event is to express ourselves as regular people. We go to school. We raise kids. We have jobs,” Bell said.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to meet at the designated spot in the town closest to them to begin the Care-avan or meet us in Carbondale. Those include:

