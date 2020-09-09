Pyramid Acres Marina offers plenty of fun, on water and on land

While Labor Day may have come and gone, Pyramid Acres Marina on the shore of Lake of Egypt is still hopping with live music, libations and food truck service for hungry patrons.
Owned by David and Kim Prater and Nick and Jerri Schaefer, Pyramid Acres has had a substantial face-lift since the two couples purchased the property in 2018. While the marina has been in existence since 1963, the Praters and Schaefers worked hard to improve the appearance both outdoors and in, while offering new entertainment options for boaters and visitors arriving on land.
The boat dock was replaced at Pyramid Acres, while upgrades to the bar, windows and flooring were performed inside. With an enlarged and renovated outdoor seating area, complete with improved lighting and more seating options, the safety measures of COVID-19 are easy to follow with more space and open air. Pyramid Acres has added courtesy boat slips for those coming from Lake of Egypt to join the festivities of live music under the outdoor pavilion.
Pyramid Acres serves at the marina appetizers and pizza, and has a full bar along with a Sunday bloody Mary bar through September, and offers apparel, liquor, gasoline, minnows and gaming.
Most weekends feature live music on Saturday and Sunday, with Friday and Wednesday night entertainment being offered from time to time, too. A variety of genres is on the lineup for fall with Americana, rock, jazz, country and blues ensembles all featured throughout September, October and November.
The fun-filled Steve & Eric Dueling Pianos arrive on Friday, Sept. 11 and Tia J’s & Gordon on Saturday, Sept. 13. The Road Less Traveled appears with a rock performance on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Roadside Pickers take the stage on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 20.
Pyramid Acres has several special events planned for the coming months, too. A chili cook-off, with cash prizes to the top three winners, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10. Entry for all-you-can-eat spectators is $5 and judging begins at 5 p.m.
The first annual Bags N’ Brews tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11 with the games beginning at noon. Live music from Second-Hand Car Tunes as well as Roots Run Deep food truck will be on site and the event is family-friendly.
Coming up in May 2021 is Paddle Fest, the biggest event that Pyramid Acres Marina hosts each year. With kayaks, paddle boards and canoes on the water for the entire day, Paddle Fest is also a volunteer opportunity and benefits disabled veteran causes.
Food trucks make regular appearances at Pyramid Acres and showcase several different types of homemade cuisine. Roots Run Deep offers pork, chicken and veggie tamales, chicken Philly sandwiches, and a gourmet turkey panini. Sinisi’s Italian Trolley offers traditional Italian favorites as well as burgers, gyros and cheese fries. Rupert Johnson’s BBQ and The Purple Taco Truck are two other trucks on the upcoming schedule to round out each weekend with homestyle eats and Latin American flavors, respectively.
The full schedule of music, food and events can be found on the Pyramid Acres Marina’s website and Facebook page at pamarinaloe.com and facebook.com/pyramidacresmarina.
