Pyramid Acres Marina offers plenty of fun, on water and on land

While Labor Day may have come and gone, Pyramid Acres Marina on the shore of Lake of Egypt is still hopping with live music, libations and food truck service for hungry patrons.

Owned by David and Kim Prater and Nick and Jerri Schaefer, Pyramid Acres has had a substantial face-lift since the two couples purchased the property in 2018. While the marina has been in existence since 1963, the Praters and Schaefers worked hard to improve the appearance both outdoors and in, while offering new entertainment options for boaters and visitors arriving on land.

The boat dock was replaced at Pyramid Acres, while upgrades to the bar, windows and flooring were performed inside. With an enlarged and renovated outdoor seating area, complete with improved lighting and more seating options, the safety measures of COVID-19 are easy to follow with more space and open air. Pyramid Acres has added courtesy boat slips for those coming from Lake of Egypt to join the festivities of live music under the outdoor pavilion.

Pyramid Acres serves at the marina appetizers and pizza, and has a full bar along with a Sunday bloody Mary bar through September, and offers apparel, liquor, gasoline, minnows and gaming.