Quarantine blues: Southern Illinois entertainers host virtual shows

Blew also said the brewery is still doing growler fills. The brewery ramped up production in anticipation of its annual St. Patrick’s Day party and its anniversary party — both usually provide an essential infusion of cash to the small business — so there’s plenty of beer.

Nathan Colombo had a lineup of free Sunday night comedy shows on the books at The Varsity in Carbondale. He’s planning an online comedy stream that he hopes will feel as much like a live comedy open mic as possible.

He’s calling it The Comedy Server, and it’ll stream at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month (look for the first one on Sunday, March 22).

Colombo is still in the planning stages, but says the goal will be to have a host, just like a regular open mic night, comedians, and even a couple of audience members — what he calls a virtual laugh track — participate in a live feed that will look something like this: The comedian on the “mic” will occupy 90% of the screen, and the host, other comedians and audience members will be visible in smaller screens off to the side.

The goal will be to stream to three different platforms simultaneously: Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Colombo is hoping the first show will feature comedians from Carbondale, Nashville, Chicago and Los Angeles.