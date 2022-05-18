The Varsity's all-ages drag show returns with Hawaiian Drag LU-WOW this Friday

The Varsity’s all-ages drag show returns to Friday nights with this month’s show, Hawaiian Drag Lu-WOW, on Friday, May 20. Doors and the Varsity Bar open at 6.

In addition to the regular fare of lip-synching, comedy and dancing, we’ll be adding games, contests and special celebrations, all with prizes. Southern Illinois’ Pride Queen and the godmother of Carbondale’s drag scene Blanche DuBois is the evening’s emcee, and she’ll also perform. Joining Blanche will be Jodie Santana, Faim Lee Jewls, Holly Haliwell and Leiyana Santana. Christina Garnette will be the evening’s hostess.

This is an all-ages show, and the Varsity welcomes young people; however, the show can be on the risqué side, and those 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for students with ID. They are available in advance at Eventbrite (see link). Tickets are not available in advance at the venue but will be available there on the night of the show, when doors and the Varsity Bar open at 6.

Come early and enjoy special cocktails at the bar in the company of Christina and the Varsity staff.

For more information about the Varsity, follow at www.facebook.com/varsitycenter or visit www.thevarsitycenter.org.

