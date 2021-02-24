Union County Museum to open with several locally associated displays

The Union County Museum and its shop will reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6 after being closed for the winter season.

The museum, located on South Appleknocker Street in downtown Cobden, will feature a variety of opening exhibits.

The display on Producer’s Dairy from last year will return for a short duration. The dairy was a prominent Anna business.

Another exhibit from last year will also return. It is titled “What is the Story” and contains six unique items with their histories. Included is a piece of Anna pottery and a syrup container from a local Anna business.

The museum will conduct an exhibit titled “Recent Acquisitions.” These are items recently donated to the museum. The display will include photos of Tunnel Hill School and other related documents, a collection of Native American artifacts, and other local items.

The Shop for the Benefit of the Museum will be newly restocked and feature Easter and spring merchandise. All proceeds go to the museum.

The museum and shop regular hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Friday afternoons by chance. The phone number is 618-893-2865.

The museum will continue the policy of requiring guests to wear a face covering and to practice social distancing. This is to protect our visitors and our volunteers.

