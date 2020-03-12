Varsity Center, Stage Company reschedule events planned for March

As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, The Varsity Center and the Stage Company announced Thursday they are rescheduling their March events.

The arts center and community theater company did not release specific information about reschedule dates for events that were planned for March. Updates will be shared by email, social media and through news releases. The Varsity is on Facebook at facebook.com/varsitycenter, and the Stage Company is at facebook.com/stageco.

The Stage Company's production of "The Great Gatsby" was set to open on March 27. The Varsity had events planned including movie screenings, stand-up comedy, art exhibits, drag performances and two shows by Corky Siegel, an internationally renowned blues harmonica player.

The building will remain staffed by key staff, according to a joint statement from The Varsity and Stage Company. Future events that are currently scheduled are also subject to rescheduling, according to the statement.

Questions about refunds and future scheduling should be directed to The Varsity at 618-457-5353, varsitycenter@gmail.com, stagecompanycarbondale@gmail.com or stagecompany.org.

— The Southern

