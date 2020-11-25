Years in the making, an amphitheater is finally coming to Vienna

Morris is tourism director for Vienna and Johnson County. He loves railroad history. He has his office in the old Forman Depot, once located between Karnak and Belknap, since relocated to the Vienna park.

Targeting a special state source, he has been trying to secure funds for an amphitheater to be built in the park since the last century.

“Money is collected by the federal government from companies that are off-shore drilling. This money is divided up and a portion given to each state. This fund can only be used for recreation and park improvements,” he says.

Year after year, a Vienna contingent led by Morris applied for funding and was denied. When State Sen. Dale Fowler heard about the two-decade struggle, he got involved.

Last month, Fowler contacted Morris and said sufficient funding had been secured for the project, there was going to be a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 22, and the new structure was going to be named the “Phil Morris Amphitheater” in honor of the lengthy commitment made by the civic leader.

“Phil has been fighting for this for a long time and it’s awesome to finally see shovels going in ground. It will be a tremendous economic engine for the entire region,” Fowler says.