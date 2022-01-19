Remake of Kevin Lucas song 'Cahokia Winds' blows into the region

Top 10 Billboard American Roots Artist Grant Maloy Smith and Kevin Lucas have released a new video of “Cahokia Mounds,” a song Lucas wrote in 2007.

“Grant is a very well-known musician in the American folk genre,” Lucas said. “He’s very good.”

He added that Smith is folk with country crossover. He has an old-school passion and country style.

Smith, of Rhode Island, first heard the original version of “Cahokia Winds” when Lucas asked him to play with Lucas in Hollywood. Smith had worked on a smaller scale on projects with Lucas.

“I played guitar and did a little singing,” Smith said.

Smith decided to do a new arrangement of the song, and asked Lucas for permission. Lucas joined the project as a musician. Smith said he played many of the instruments, except the ones Lucas plays.

“He’s a very creative person and puts all of his energy in everything he does,” Smith said.

Many fans of the Kevin Lucas Orchestra will remember “Cahokia Mounds.” The song was a favorite at live shows.

Lucas wrote the song after a visit to Cahokia Mounds in 2007. He lived a mobile home park in Carbondale at the time, and it was a warm spring day. When he returned home, strong winds were rocking his home back and forth.

“The song and lyrics flowed into my head and it took me about five minutes to write. I feel like I didn’t write the song. It was writing itself,” Lucas said.

Smith produced the new version of the song and the video. Dan Johnson, a local filmmaker, shot the video.

They filmed at Fort Defiance in Cairo, on the beach where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers converge. They also filmed at Inspiration Point, near Wolf Lake.

Smith is not a fan of heights, so Inspiration Point was about 349 feet too tall for him. (It is on top of a 350 foot bluff.) He said Lucas was playing drums and dancing around at the location.

The song and video pays tribute to the Cahokia Native American civilization, formed about 1000 years ago in the Mississippi River Valley in Edwardsville. The Cahokia civilization mysteriously vanished about 600 years ago.

Lucas sent the new version of the song and video to the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society in Edwardsville. He said they contacted him praising the project.

“They loved it. It felt really good,” Lucas said.

To have an artist of the caliber of Grant Maloy Smith remake my song all these years later is such an honor. It is what makes being a musician such a blessing, and it is an even greater blessing being able to perform with him," Lucas said.

Lucas and Smith are scheduled to perform the song at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April as part of the Indie Collaborative organization.

Lucas was supposed to perform at Carnegie hall in 2020, but the event was postponed for the past two years because of the pandemic. He said he not overly disappointed because many people have experienced much worse from COVID.

"Covid has affected everybody's lives, but it’s going to be awesome to perform Cahokia Winds this April with Grant at one of the most prestigious venues in the world," Lucas said.

Smith also is producing a new song by Andy Waldron and Lucas. He said it 99% complete. He started recording a new album on the Mississippi River, from "top to bottom," to be finished in 2023.

For more information, visit Smith’s website, www.grant-maloy-smith.com.

