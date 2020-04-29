Playing games at home? There are plenty to pick from, and shops are open for curbside pickup.

For children, he suggested Once Upon a Time, which is a story-telling game in which opponents can interrupt your story and take over, and can vote on whether your story makes sense. Thorne also pointed out that Pokemon teaches basic math concepts — “you have to add up how much energy your character has, and how much damage it can do. You have to add and subtract,” he said.

For those wanting to set up games with people in other households via webcam, Thorne recommended Similo, a social deduction game based on history and fables; Medium, in which players each draw a card with a word on it and try to come to an agreement on what the words have in common; Welcome to Your Perfect Home, which he described as a roll-and-write game; Superfight, in which each two players match up a character card and an object card, then challenge each other, and the players vote on which combo would win in a fight.

“If you like arguing and getting your point across in good fun, it’s a good game for that,” Thorne said of Superfight.