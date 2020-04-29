Playing games at home? There are plenty to pick from, and shops are open for curbside pickup.

We’re well past 40 days of hunkering down, staying home, and trying to find ways to entertain ourselves. And, we are going to be doing this a while longer, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-home order extended through May.
So, many of us are still looking for new ways to entertain ourselves at home.
I’ve written here about how I’m staying entertained in my free time: Board games, cards and role-playing games, both with my husband and with friends via video chat. It’s easy to order those things online, but let’s not forget the Southern Illinois shops that have been selling games to us for years.
Castle Perilous, RnD Collectibles and The Game Table in Carbondale, and Fox Comics and Games in Marion are open for curbside pickup. Castle Perilous is even delivering merchandise within 15 miles of Carbondale, if your order is more than $25.
“It’s not a model that most people really think of,” Scott Thorne, owner of Castle Perilous, told me. “We’re accustomed to having food delivered, not gaming or other products, unless we’re ordering from Amazon, and even then, they’re coming from the post office.”
“I’m aware that when you come to the store and wait in the car … you could have gone to Amazon,” said Dan Fox, owner of Fox Comics and Games. “But Amazon isn’t sponsoring your Little League team.”
Thorne said he’s taking orders by phone — just call the shop at 618-529-5317 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays — and people are welcome to send a direct message to the shop’s Facebook page at facebook.com/castleperilousgames. The store also has an eBay store at ebay.com/usr/castleperilous.
Fox encouraged anyone interested in picking up games to call his store at 618-364-0800. They're open every day but Sunday, he said. Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/FoxComicsandGames.
Game Table owner James Cox said his story is open 2 to 9 p.m. daily for curbside pickup. Customers can call the store at 618-457-8383, or send the store’s Facebook page a direct message at facebook.com/TheGameTableCarbondale with a list of requested items. Credit cards are being taken over the phone. Orders are dropped off outside your car when you park in their parking lot.
RnD Collectibles can be found at facebook.com/rndcollectibles, or call them at 618-549-7000. They have a pretty thorough catalog on their website at rndcollectibles.com.
Thorne said since the stay-home orders have started, he’s seen an uptick in interest in Dungeons & Dragons, a popular role-playing game that has roots at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He said families have been trying it out at home, and people have been using Roll20 — an online platform made specifically for Dungeons & Dragons — to play with people outside of their households.
Pre-pandemic, his shop hosted in-person D&D sessions, but they’ve moved to the online platform. He said the ongoing games have space for one more person; message the store’s Facebook page if you’re interested, or email castleperilousgames@gmail.com.
He’s also seen more people stock up on the miniatures used for in-person D&D sessions, which are small, resin figurines that represent a player’s character. Players often paint them. So, people have been grabbing the tokens and the paint to jazz them up while they've got time to kill at home.
He’s also seen an uptick in jigsaw puzzles, Thorne said.
“For months we weren’t selling any, and in the last month, we have probably sold two or three dozen,” he said Wednesday.
Thorne made several recommendations of games he has in stock for anyone looking for something new.
He recommended Ticket to Ride, which he describes as gin rummy with trains. He said one family even bought two sets of the game, so that one set could be delivered at grandpa’s house and played via webcam. He suggested cooperative games for the sense of satisfaction that comes with working together to defeat a well-designed game. I’ve written before about the game Pandemic (sigh), and Thorne also suggested Dead of Winter, Mice and Mystics, Forbidden Island and Dobbers: Quest for the Key, which was created by local game designer Spattered Ink.
For children, he suggested Once Upon a Time, which is a story-telling game in which opponents can interrupt your story and take over, and can vote on whether your story makes sense. Thorne also pointed out that Pokemon teaches basic math concepts — “you have to add up how much energy your character has, and how much damage it can do. You have to add and subtract,” he said.
For those wanting to set up games with people in other households via webcam, Thorne recommended Similo, a social deduction game based on history and fables; Medium, in which players each draw a card with a word on it and try to come to an agreement on what the words have in common; Welcome to Your Perfect Home, which he described as a roll-and-write game; Superfight, in which each two players match up a character card and an object card, then challenge each other, and the players vote on which combo would win in a fight.
“If you like arguing and getting your point across in good fun, it’s a good game for that,” Thorne said of Superfight.
He also mentioned Cards Against Humanity, ROFL, Secret Hitler, Unstable Unicorns, Dude — in which players must pronounce the word “dude” in various ways — What Do You Meme? and Joking Hazard as games that provide lots of social interaction. In all of those games, Thorne said, players submit an entry into the game and there’s a judge who decides who wins.
Fox said his shop has seen board games remain “wildly popular” throughout the stay-home order.
“Families that might not sit down and play a board game with each other, that becomes much more appealing when you’re home all day with the family under one roof,” he said.
He recommended searching Wil Wheaton’s TableTop on YouTube, where you can watch board games being played and see how people rate them.
“It’s a great way to see how to play and if you want to play,” Fox said.
Cox, at Game Table, recommended Galaxy Trucker for families. Players build the best space ship they can, then go on adventures and get goods across the galaxy.
“It’s never really the same twice,” Cox said.
No matter what game you pick or what you’re into, there are plenty of ways to supplement your social distancing entertainment options through local businesses.
“If somebody needs something, we’re here,” Fox said. “That’s the beauty of brick and mortar.”
