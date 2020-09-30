John A. Logan College cancels Autumnfest

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, John A. Logan College officials announced Wednesday they have canceled the 45th annual Autumnfest Arts and Crafts show. The event was scheduled to take place at the college’s Carterville campus on Nov. 14 and 15.

“We have carefully followed the Illinois Community College Board’s guidance for the return to campus for Illinois community colleges, the governor’s Restore Illinois plan, as well as guidance by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” John A. Logan College President Ron House said in a news release. “Unfortunately, as was the case with Hunting and Fishing Days, there are just too many concerns about having a large multi-day event on campus.”