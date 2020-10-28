Drive-in theater at former Marion mall set to open Friday

Bringing back a nostalgic form of entertainment from decades past, Oasis Theater in Marion is preparing to offer a safe and affordable way for families and groups to gather to watch movies and enjoy local food.

Getting out of the house to enjoy a trip to the movie theater has been nothing short of impossible for most of 2020, but Oasis Theater has created a way around that roadblock while also allowing for safe social distancing.

The drive-in movie theater was constructed in the parking lot of the former Illinois Centre Mall and will open for business on Friday, Oct. 30. The first event to hit the screen is the Socially Distant SIU Tailgate Event on Friday, with some spooky films set to screen on Halloween weekend, including "Casper" at 6 p.m. on Saturday and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 9 p.m. "Spies in Disguise" will play at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, and "Sonic the Hedgehog" screens at 6 p.m. that evening.

Jeremy Pinkston, marketing professional for Oasis Theater, said that he is scheduling films for the month of November while trying to get a feel for which classic hits the community will most enjoy. With some holiday features scheduled to begin the weekend of Thanksgiving, Pinkston said he looks forward to offering fun for the entire family.

“It’s a work in progress,” Pinkston said.