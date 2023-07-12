CARBONDALE — The Varsity is excited to announce the return of movies to the historic downtown venue. Four ground-breaking films will be shown during the Summer Cinema at The Varsity series, which begins Saturday, July 15. The series is presented by Pinch Penny Liquors in Carbondale. Each film also has a sponsor.

All films will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturdays; doors and the Varsity Bar opens at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $8 and are available in advance at www.bit.ly/3VH7E2T. Tickets are not available in advance at the venue, but can be purchased on the night of screenings when doors open at 6 p.m.

Here’s the schedule:

July 15 - Hoop dreams, Steve James, 1994: Brought to us from filmmaker and SIU alumnus Steve James, “Hoop Dreams” is considered to be one of the best documentaries ever and filmed just outside of Chicago over the course of five years, the movie details the struggles and triumphs of two high school students who dream of making it big in the NBA. Sponsored by First Southern Bank.

July 22 - Seven Samurai, Akira Kurosawa, 1954: Hailed and revered by the entire cinematic world, “Seven Samurai” has been a staple of art house cinemas since its release. Japanese master Akira Kurosawa conjures the most iconic images and unforgettable performances in this epic tale of a group of rag-tag heroes defending a helpless village from a hoard of deadly bandits. Come witness the grandeur of this truly legendary film! Sponsored by Pagliai’s Pizza.

July 29 - Mulholland Drive, David Lynch, 2001: As one woman's dream of Hollywood stardom turns into a fever dream nightmare, another searches through the fog of amnesia for her lost identity. Twenty-two years later, David Lynch's 2001 masterpiece still leaves audiences bewildered and will have you asking "What was up with that cowboy?" Join us as we turn the Varsity into our very own Club Silencio! Sponsored by Legal Smile of Carbondale.

Aug. 5 - Paris Is Burning, Jennie Livingston, 1990: An incredible artifact of the late 1980s New York ball culture, Jennie Livingston's singular debut film chronicles the lives of this vibrant LGBTQ community with a thoughtful focus on race, class and gender. “Paris Is Burning” has been preserved by the Library of Congress for its cultural and aesthetic importance. Enter with empathy, and leave forever changed. Sponsored by Tres Hombres.

The Varsity is downtown Carbondale at 418 S. Illinois Ave. Go to www.thevarsitycenter.org for more information.