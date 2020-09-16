University Mall movie theater reopens under new ownership

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good news to movie buffs and anyone looking to find entertainment outside of the home, VIP Cinemas has reopened the previously shuttered movie theater in University Mall Carbondale and is offering lower ticket prices for popular new releases.

VIP Cinemas, which is headquartered in Charleston, Illinois, officially reopened the renovated movie theater on Sept. 4 as VIP Carbondale 8. AMC formerly operated the theater, but shut it down in May of 2018.

VIP Cinemas operates more than a dozen movie theaters, mostly in the Midwest, and is a family-owned company. VIP's goal is to provide patrons with an affordable cinematic adventure.

At the Carbondale location, the company has installed luxury leather rockers in each auditorium, renovated the concession area and installed new projectors and sound systems. While three of the theaters are currently in operation and showing films, completion of the other five auditoriums is expected by the end of 2020.

Just like with any movie theater, VIP Carbondale 8 offers several movie times throughout the day. The morning shows before noon are $5.99 with free popcorn; matinee shows from noon to 6 p.m. are $7.49; and evening shows after 6 p.m. are $8.49. Advance ticket purchases are available, or passes can be purchased at the ticket window upon arrival.