Virtual Big Muddy Film Festival 2021 will include smartphone entries

CARBONDALE — In preparing for its 43rd edition in March, the venerable Big Muddy Film Festival at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will provide a few new twists.

One of the nation’s oldest film festivals affiliated with a university and widely known for strong documentaries that highlight social issues, the virtual event will include a category for films shot with smartphones.

The 2021 festival, March 17 through 31, will also feature competitive films in four other categories: animation, experimental and narrative, along with virtual juror presentations. This year’s festival will feature 83 selections from 228 submissions, with five films presented as feature presentations.

Details on the selected films and the festival will be available on the Big Muddy Film Festival website, bigmuddyfilm.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/BigMuddyFilm and on Instagram at instagram.com/officialbigmuddyfilmfest. Virtual events are scheduled for the first week, and all content will be able to be streamed the second week. There will be a livestream of the opening event on March 17. A gala awards ceremony that includes festival jurors will also be available via livestream on March 21.