Murder mystery parties are easily adapted to social distancing

About a week before our “dinner party,” I cracked open the box, text messaged four friends to gauge interest (replies were variations on an immediate “YES!!”), and assigned characters. We had three female and three male characters, but four men and two women, so I nominated my husband, Nathan, to be our gender-bender for the evening, and assigned him the role of Tiny Bubbles, the wife of winery owner bad boy Ralph Rottingrape, played by our friend Kyle in Oklahoma. From their Carbondale home, Andy and Becky played Otto Von Schnapps, a German wine merchant, and Marilyn Merlot, Hollywood movie star. Our friend Michael in St. Louis played Papa Vito, a retired vineyard consultant from Italy. I was Hedy Shablee, owner of a rival vineyard. (If you’re reading this and you’re my friend and you’re feeling left out, don’t worry, I’ve got two more of these boxes, so I’ll be hosting more, and I’ll be calling upon you soon!)

I mailed packets to each person with their invitation, along with their character booklet and secret clue — the tangibles that would normally be handed to each person upon their arrival — with instructions not to open the booklets or clues before being told to do so during our Zoom party. The invitations come with costume suggestions, but I urged everyone to just use whatever they had on hand — no pressure to make a nonessential trip to shop for costumes.