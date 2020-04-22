Murder mystery parties are easily adapted to social distancing

The year is 1997. A group of six people gather at the Underwood Wine Estates in Napa Valley for the annual wine festival. An earthquake reveals buried beneath the wine cellar the body of the late Underwood Wine Estates owner, Barry Underwood, who had gone missing five years earlier. Barry was the victim of murder.
In real life, the year is 2020. Six socially distanced friends gather on Zoom to solve the mystery of “A Taste for Wine and Murder,” a murder mystery dinner party box set I had purchased some time back and had been sitting in my board game collection, waiting for a rainy day.
The game is one of a series of murder mystery games made by Bepuzzled, a subsidiary of University Games. They’re meant to be hosted in-person as dinner parties (hence, a lot of them are food-themed; others include “Pasta, Passion & Pistols” and “Murder on the Grill”). In this socially distanced world, they’re perfect for a Zoom game night with some minor adaptations.
These murder mystery games come with a “party planner” booklet — game instructions, plus a suggested menu — invitations with the murder scenario setup and explanations of each character (or rather, suspect) who is to take part, booklets with character information and scripts for each character, and a secret clue for each person to reveal at a given time. This particular vintage came with a cassette tape, with Bridget Bordeaux narrating parts of the game.
About a week before our “dinner party,” I cracked open the box, text messaged four friends to gauge interest (replies were variations on an immediate “YES!!”), and assigned characters. We had three female and three male characters, but four men and two women, so I nominated my husband, Nathan, to be our gender-bender for the evening, and assigned him the role of Tiny Bubbles, the wife of winery owner bad boy Ralph Rottingrape, played by our friend Kyle in Oklahoma. From their Carbondale home, Andy and Becky played Otto Von Schnapps, a German wine merchant, and Marilyn Merlot, Hollywood movie star. Our friend Michael in St. Louis played Papa Vito, a retired vineyard consultant from Italy. I was Hedy Shablee, owner of a rival vineyard. (If you’re reading this and you’re my friend and you’re feeling left out, don’t worry, I’ve got two more of these boxes, so I’ll be hosting more, and I’ll be calling upon you soon!)
I mailed packets to each person with their invitation, along with their character booklet and secret clue — the tangibles that would normally be handed to each person upon their arrival — with instructions not to open the booklets or clues before being told to do so during our Zoom party. The invitations come with costume suggestions, but I urged everyone to just use whatever they had on hand — no pressure to make a nonessential trip to shop for costumes.
By the way, I’ve got to insert a plug here for University Games. As I was preparing everything to be mailed out, I discovered I had two booklets for one character and was missing the booklet of another. I tracked down the company’s email address, and sent a plea for someone to email me the missing booklet. They sent it right away, no questions asked. That’s good customer service.
We gathered on Zoom Saturday night, laughing at and/or praising each person’s costume as they appeared on the screen.
I grabbed my tape player and situated it next to my computer so we could hear Ms. Bordeaux’s narrations. I was worried there might be an echo in Zoom with my tape-player method, but it worked great. It was almost like we were all in the same room.
Without giving anything away, as the evening unfolded, we uncovered secrets, love affairs, nefarious money-making schemes, and a lot more downright craziness — and behind it all, various possible motives for murder. At some points, we were given specific scripted things to say. At other points, we had information we were supposed to deliver, but were left open to improvise. Since we were doing this by video conference, the secret clues had to be read aloud and held up to the web cam. We could have shared pictures of the clues in the Zoom chat, but we didn't need to.
Andy and Michael earned points for bad accents employed intermittently throughout the evening. Becky did some amazing improvising. Kyle’s costume, complete with fake nose ring, stole the show. I laughed until my face hurt.
Half of us accurately guessed the murderer by the end.
Most importantly, it was reminiscent of the old times … of a group of friends gathered around a table, passing the time with games and laughter. It felt almost like a regular dinner party — without a community cheese tray, of course.
If you’re looking for ways to connect with friends, order a murder mystery online. Some game-makers offer downloads for the components, if you don’t want to deal with mailing stuff.
