Music Historicity | A Life in Music: A Q&A with legendary Carbondale musician Robbie Stokes

RS: I played at the old Lincoln School, which is now the site of the Carbondale Police Department. It was in the cafeteria with my first outfit, The Satellites. I was barely 13, I’d say.

GG: What were your teenage years like?

RS: By age 14, we had a more serious band called The Counts. I was playing a Silvertone 3-pickup electric semi-hollow body guitar. We had gigs like playing on a flatbed truck parked at Murdale Shopping Center. Other than being a paperboy for the Southern Illinoisan, I'd always been just a musician. I took to it pretty quickly and even started teaching guitar. I bought Carnaby Street-influenced clothes with my gig money. By 1968, I was 18 and playing music in San Francisco. Explosive times!

GG: How did it happen that you moved to San Francisco?

RS: I had attended University High School, at Pulliam Hall, and our band, The Viscounts, had broken up. Psychedelia was just starting to hit the 'Dale. Along with Brett Champlin, it was a group idea for our new band, Devil's Kitchen, to move to San Francisco.

GG: What was life like there?