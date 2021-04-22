Music Historicity | Cassette tape comeback?

"When you think about it, a lot of them are too young to have ever used vinyl or cassettes back in the day," said Max Senteney, local musician and founder of River to River Community Records. "So it can be argued that for them, vinyl and cassettes have a novel appeal, not a nostalgic one. They like it because it’s a new way of listening to music, not an old one."

Senteney said a cassette tape, like a vinyl album, is a tangible, physical representation of the music. It has artwork that can be held in your hand and is something more than what can only be appreciated digitally and on a computer screen.

The cassette craze may have been fueled by the 2014 "Guardians of the Galaxy" feature film, where part of the movie plot involves music played on a cassette tape player.

It's still a little early to place big bets on the cassette tape format, even though nearly a quarter million of them sold in a recent year. Compare that to the sales figures of major artists who moved far more vinyl records in a far shorter period of time.