Music Historicity | Family musical legacies

Hey Dad!

Father's Day is coming up this Sunday, and although you and Mom are down there in Vero Beach, Florida, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you for everything you've done for me.

You taught me the proper way to mow a lawn, which was good preparation, I suppose, for three years of cutting grass at the golf course adjacent to our Orland Park subdivision. Sorry, but I can't explain how I ended up in journalism.

As most readers are aware, I'm also a musician, thanks to my music teacher mother.

With that background, I thought it appropriate and touching this week to look at the many family legacies in musical entertainment. I did a little research and found no fewer than 44 examples.

Consider the Beatles.

There are Paul and James McCartney; John, Julian and Sean Lennon; George and Dhani Harrison; and Ringo and Zak Starkey.

Crooner Frank Sinatra's daughter is actress and recording artist Nancy, best known for her 1966 hit song "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'".

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie is a singer who, interestingly, was once married to Michael Jackson as well as actor Nicholas Cage, for two years each.