Music Historicity | Making musical mistakes

We all make mistakes.
You never hear them on perfected studio albums of a musical artist, but I can attest we make our share of live performance mistakes. Sometimes they're blatant and sometimes they're undetectable, but that's what makes a live show unique.
The process of erring and learning from little glitches also can be applied to many other areas of everyday life, as I'm sure we've all experienced.
In the bigger perspective, making a mistake is an opportunity to learn a lesson and to be grateful for a second chance. We all need forgiveness and second chances, and we all should reciprocate when the tables are turned and it's in our power to do likewise.
As a band member, I surely grew as an adult and in my musical ability when this happened to me.
There was a hectic era for the local band Four on the Floor when Robbie Stokes and I shared the stage for a several runs of up to eight gigs over a seven-day span.
Throughout that time, I marveled at how my friend had become so accomplished at playing guitar that he would perform what I'd label a "perfect night." That's when a consummate professional plays an evening of music committing not a single mistake, not one note out of place.
Often, the experienced musician knows how to hide mistakes at the moment they're made. A savvy guitarist masks a wrong note in his solo, which might be a C-sharp rather than a C-natural or a major scale rather than a minor scale, by playing a flourish of notes right after the wrong note. The listener usually does not even notice.
But the guitarist sure notices, and often so do the bandmates!
I remember, clear as day, playing bass and singing in Four on the Floor. It's more difficult than you might think to be the lead vocalist of a song and maintaining excellence while also playing an instrument. It was during those moments when I would play a "clam," as Robbie labelled it, or a wrong note. Making a clam on guitar is one thing, but a mistake while playing bass is generally far more noticeable.
Whether or not I was able to cover up the glitch by playing a scale or walking bass line to hide the error, the gaff did not escape Robbie's well-trained musical ear. Even if the audience couldn't discern it, sure enough, my error brought the shame of Robbie's wordless glance from his side of the stage. I didn't even look up, but saw his expression in my peripheral vision. In hindsight, I hope you forgive me, Robbie!
"I remember all those clams," he told me last week. "Some of them were blatant and noticeable, and others were not. But in the bigger scheme of things, a hard-working rock band is bound to play a wrong note now and then. Those were some glory days, for sure."
Jason Ringenberg, who began his music career in Carbondale, is the award-winning founder of Jason & the Scorchers who recently released an outstanding new solo album, "Rhinestoned."
"Making mistakes is part of the music creation process," Ringenberg said. "No one writes a complete song during the original inspiration, or records a perfect track that doesn't need at least a small bit of editing or fixing. As far as live performance is concerned, mistakes are part of what makes a concert unique and original."
Think about the mistakes happen to all of us in daily life.
Did you ever send a text message to the wrong recipient? A cook preparing a meal might add too much salt to the recipe. It doesn't mean the food is inedible, but at least there's a valuable lesson for the next time that dish is made.
You might have made a mistake when considering the COVID-19 vaccine.
At first, you may have formed your own opinion from unofficial news sources that the vaccine wasn't safe or that you were not going to allow the government to tell you what to do. But later, hopefully, you recognize that a world health crisis that has killed nearly 3 million people around the globe is a very, very serious problem. You then realize you've made a mistake, change your opinion, go back to trusting health science professionals, and get the vaccine.
I'm scheduled to get mine today, as a matter of fact.
Mistakes also happen in the newspaper business, where you may have read a word or phrase that was out of place, such as in this very column.