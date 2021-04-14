Music Historicity | Making musical mistakes

We all make mistakes.

You never hear them on perfected studio albums of a musical artist, but I can attest we make our share of live performance mistakes. Sometimes they're blatant and sometimes they're undetectable, but that's what makes a live show unique.

The process of erring and learning from little glitches also can be applied to many other areas of everyday life, as I'm sure we've all experienced.

In the bigger perspective, making a mistake is an opportunity to learn a lesson and to be grateful for a second chance. We all need forgiveness and second chances, and we all should reciprocate when the tables are turned and it's in our power to do likewise.

As a band member, I surely grew as an adult and in my musical ability when this happened to me.

There was a hectic era for the local band Four on the Floor when Robbie Stokes and I shared the stage for a several runs of up to eight gigs over a seven-day span.

Throughout that time, I marveled at how my friend had become so accomplished at playing guitar that he would perform what I'd label a "perfect night." That's when a consummate professional plays an evening of music committing not a single mistake, not one note out of place.