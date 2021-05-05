Music Historicity | Musical genres, Part 1: Ambient

Maybe you're trying to calm down after a stressful day at work. Maybe you're anxious about COVID-19 vaccine hesitation. Or maybe you're simply trying to lull yourself into falling asleep at night.
All of these might be reasons for listening to what's known as ambient music.
Settle back and enjoy this first column of an occasional recurring series that will examine various musical genres.
Ambient music is not usually a style that listeners go out of their way to find. But it pervades our lives in ways we don't always realize, such as, literally, elevator music.
It's also known as New Age, canned music, background music or the trademarked brand Muzak.
But what exactly is ambient music and where did it all start?
The word "ambient" means something related to the surroundings. Whether that applies to background music when you're walking around at the mall, the cooing of a morning dove when waking up at your campsite or the calming pitter-patter of a rain shower in your backyard is up to your own interpretation.
In other words, ambient sound can be many things. Similarly, there are several different types of ambient music.
Although examples of minimalistic music were created as early as the 1940s and 1950s by composers such as Pierre Schaeffer and John Cage, it was British musician Brian Eno who, in 1978, coined the term with the release of an album entitled "Ambient 1: Music for Airports."
The ambient music genre bloomed with the advent of the electronic synthesizer and its ability to emulate instruments like the flute and violin.
Before long, the musical style caught on in various ways with composers and groups such as Tangerine Dream, Kraftwerk and the Yellow Magic Orchestra. Laurie Spiegel's ambient creation "The Expanding Universe" was included on the golden record attached to the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecrafts, both launched in 1977.
Today, a myriad of ambient sub-genres exist, such as Ambient pop, Ambient techno, Ambient dub, Dark ambient, Ambient industrial, Ambient house and Space music. Other related electronic genres include chill-out and trance. One of my favorite groups from that last genre is an interesting and multi-faceted combo known as Thievery Corporation.
Since 1973, NPR has broadcast a program called Hearts of Space, carried locally for many years on WSIU-FM.
With a drawer full of cassette audio tapes of those shows, local music aficionado Thad Heckman is an artistic intellectual who has a taste for many different music genres, including ambient.
"When I listen to something on my stereo system, I usually want to know the words and focus on the music," Heckman said. "You've got rock operas like 'Tommy,' by The Who, and 'Aqualung,' by Jethro Tull, where all the songs are interrelated. But with ambient music, I can release myself from doing that. Maybe that's being a little lazy as a listener, but it's relaxing."
Brian Eno described ambient music as "unobtrusive musical wallpaper, a soundscape intended to induce calm and a space to think."
For me, when working on a newspaper column, I often choose the sounds of a rainforest as ambient sound for doing my work. My favorite can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=foZbv9IjEkg.
There also are satellite radio stations such as the Sirius XM "Chill" channel and television programs such as "Earth Moods" on the National Geographic channel.
On the lighter side, ambient trance is induced in episodes of the adult cartoon Futurama's "Hypnotoad" character.
"I always liked an ambient spiritual piece called Novus Magnificat, by Constance Demby," Heckman recalled. "Also, in contrast to Ravel's 'Bolero,' I think Pachelbel's 'Canon in D' is gorgeous. It has a little bit of that ambient quality, slow, melodic and soothing."
In future occasional installments about musical styles, Music Historicity will examine other genres such as jazz, folk, country, classical, rock and many more.
Stay tuned, and happy listening!
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.