Music Historicity | Musical genres, Part 1: Ambient

Maybe you're trying to calm down after a stressful day at work. Maybe you're anxious about COVID-19 vaccine hesitation. Or maybe you're simply trying to lull yourself into falling asleep at night.

All of these might be reasons for listening to what's known as ambient music.

Settle back and enjoy this first column of an occasional recurring series that will examine various musical genres.

Ambient music is not usually a style that listeners go out of their way to find. But it pervades our lives in ways we don't always realize, such as, literally, elevator music.

It's also known as New Age, canned music, background music or the trademarked brand Muzak.

But what exactly is ambient music and where did it all start?

The word "ambient" means something related to the surroundings. Whether that applies to background music when you're walking around at the mall, the cooing of a morning dove when waking up at your campsite or the calming pitter-patter of a rain shower in your backyard is up to your own interpretation.

In other words, ambient sound can be many things. Similarly, there are several different types of ambient music.