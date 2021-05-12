Music Historicity | Musical genres, Part 2: UK vs. U.S. rock music

It was a few decades later that Muddy Waters wrote his song "The Blues Had a Baby and They Named It Rock and Roll."

By the early 1950s, Cleveland disk jockey Alan Freed began using the term for a genre of music that already had seen a 1934 song titled "Rock and Roll," the 1947 Roy Brown tune "Good Rocking Tonight" and "Rock Me," by gospel artist Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Once Elvis Presley began cutting records at Sun Studios in Memphis, in 1954, the rock 'n' roll craze took off.

Chuck Berry released "Maybelline" in 1955 and then appeared in early rock 'n' roll films such as "Rock Rock Rock." The St. Louis native and future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had a string of hit songs that propelled him to become known as the "Father of Rock and Roll."

Until then, the United Kingdom scene consisted of music hall dance bands and folk music. Popularized by artists such as Lonnie Donegan, skiffle music took hold, a style influenced by blues and American folk songs.

The influence of rock 'n' roll from the U.S. became further evident with English artists such as Cliff Richard, who recorded American hit songs such as "That'll Be the Day" by Buddy Holly, "Be-Bop-a-Lula" by Gene Vincent and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin On" by Jerry Lee Lewis.