Music Historicity | Musical genres, Part 2: UK vs. U.S. rock music

Which is better: Rock music from the UK or rock music from the U.S.?
Continuing our examination of musical genres, the answer to that question, provided at the end of today's installment, already is known to astute readers familiar with previous Music Historicity columns.
Just like the question of CDs versus vinyl albums, a discussion of rock music and UK versus U.S. likely generates strong opinions from musicians as well as music aficionados.
The list of rock music sub-genres is exhaustive. There's hard rock, classic rock, roots rock, progressive and art rock, indie rock, punk and post-punk rock, heavy metal, grunge, southern rock, blues rock, alternative, rockabilly, new wave, Britpop, glam rock, gothic rock, psychedelic and more.
In the realm of rock music, some say the Brits influenced the Americans. Others contend it was the other way around, depending on the decade and year.
But a fact that cannot be argued is that "rock 'n' roll" — both the music and the term for it — originated in the United States.
The coining of the term is not attributed to one person nor a specific date. Rock 'n' roll came to be known as a result of backbeat music and African-American styles such as blues, boogie woogie and others that date back to the 1920s.
It was a few decades later that Muddy Waters wrote his song "The Blues Had a Baby and They Named It Rock and Roll."
By the early 1950s, Cleveland disk jockey Alan Freed began using the term for a genre of music that already had seen a 1934 song titled "Rock and Roll," the 1947 Roy Brown tune "Good Rocking Tonight" and "Rock Me," by gospel artist Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
Once Elvis Presley began cutting records at Sun Studios in Memphis, in 1954, the rock 'n' roll craze took off.
Chuck Berry released "Maybelline" in 1955 and then appeared in early rock 'n' roll films such as "Rock Rock Rock." The St. Louis native and future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee had a string of hit songs that propelled him to become known as the "Father of Rock and Roll."
Until then, the United Kingdom scene consisted of music hall dance bands and folk music. Popularized by artists such as Lonnie Donegan, skiffle music took hold, a style influenced by blues and American folk songs.
The influence of rock 'n' roll from the U.S. became further evident with English artists such as Cliff Richard, who recorded American hit songs such as "That'll Be the Day" by Buddy Holly, "Be-Bop-a-Lula" by Gene Vincent and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin On" by Jerry Lee Lewis.
But British music had its effect in the U.S. thanks to the so-called British Invasion. American listeners were well aware of the Beatles, who had their first hit with "Love Me Do" in 1962.
The invasion got underway once the Fab Four made their first live U.S. television appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in February of 1964. Subsequent artists included Herman's Hermits, the Kinks, Tom Jones, Donovan, the Hollies and others.
Suffice it to say that from then on, musical influences extended in both directions across the pond. British bands continued to be affected by American groups, and vice versa.
Band success in large part was driven by managers, record companies and promotion.
In England, a trio of rock performers, touted to be the "cream of the crop," was the supergroup Cream. It consisted of Eric Clapton, a veteran of the Yardbirds; bassist Jack Bruce, who had played with Clapton in John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers; and drummer Ginger Baker, who worked with Clapton and Steve Winwood in Blind Faith.
Later, another British supergroup, Led Zeppelin, formed in 1968 with guitarist Jimmy Page, who also had played in the Yardbirds.
The U.S. response that year could be found in the emergence of new groups like Iron Butterfly, Sly and the Family Stone and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Similarly, in 1972, Blue Oyster Cult countered the British metal band Black Sabbath. The list goes on.
There were a select few artists who found equal success on both sides of the Atlantic, such as Jimi Hendrix and Fleetwood Mac, in addition to the obvious Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Judas Priest, the aforementioned Beatles and others.
But which is better, rock music from the U.S. or the UK?
Fairly, we should remember that rock music originated from more than just those two nations. Let's not forget that Canada gave us the band Rush (but also, regretfully, Bryan Adams, just kidding)!
Invariably, rock audiences from each country pay more attention --and dollars-- to music artists from their own countries.
A summary of posts from British internet blogs claim that UK has more successful bands that have written songs with a better blend of styles. It contends that British song solos contain greater complexity, while U.S. song solos tend to be more condensed.
Admitting that he's not from either country, a writer from Australia said, "there isn’t much different between British and American music of the same genre. Let’s call it a draw and just enjoy the music."
I couldn't agree more. Music is not a contest — it's an art form and is in the ear of the beholder.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.