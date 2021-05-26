Music Historicity | Musical genres, part 3: The history of Goth

Vincent Segretario is an area musician in the Goth-pop duo Wingtips — which has three albums to their credit and a fourth due to be released in September.

"Later on in the 1980s, the Goth style would become more focused as the subculture grew in the underground," Segretario said. "Record labels like 4AD created an outlet for bands like Cocteau Twins, Clan of Xymox and Xmal Deutschland, all of whom harbored the dark and even ethereal tonality of Post-punk continuance."

Being somewhat of an authority on the genre, Segretario spent several years deejaying Goth music in Chicago clubs before returning to Southern Illinois.

"As a musical genre, Goth is an umbrella term that describes a plethora of sub-genres that came out of the Post-punk movement," he said. "The Goth nomenclature serves as an easy grouping for styles like Darkwave, Post-punk and even Industrial at times."

Currently, Segretario hosts Goth Nite, a bimonthly event held at Hangar 9 in Carbondale, where like-minded individuals wearing mostly black clothing can mingle and dance while he spins recorded music from the stage. The next Goth Nite happens to be this evening, Thursday, May 27.