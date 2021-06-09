Music Historicity | Musical genres, part 4: How did we get 'the blues'?

Have you got the blues?

Perhaps, if an artist or a house painter, you're wondering if there's enough azure, cerulean, aquamarine or turquoise.

Nope.

Maybe you're a fan of a certain hockey team from St. Louis. No, I'm not asking about the St. Louis Blues. By the way, I happen to be a huge Chicago Blackhawks supporter — go 'Hawks!

In this, the next installment of an ongoing examination of musical genres, I'm referring to blues music.

Certainly, "getting the blues" is a phrase that has permeated our cultural vernacular, alluding to more than simply the musical style. The term is commonly used when someone is feeling down in the dumps, which cannot be said of other music genres.

"I'm feeling rather orchestral," or "I woke this morning and felt positively operatic," or "Boy, I'm really goth this evening."

Those simply do not ring with the same effectiveness as when someone laments, "My car got dinged in the parking lot, and now I've got the blues."

But how did the blues come about, and how did the music genre evolve to where it is today?