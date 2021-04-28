Music Historicity | 'Sad Max' Senteney's new River to River record label sets debut release

Readers will be able to find out more about River to River Community Records in Senteney's new regular column that will begin later next month in this newspaper.

In the meantime, Sad Max will be playing shows with the Big Damn Band and creating stained glass art in his rural studio.

"We've got some shows trickling in," he said. "It's doubtful that we'll have any long tours this year, but it's definitely looking better than last year. We do have a European tour booked for December but the dates aren't yet finalized."

As for stained glass, Senteney has been creating the art pieces for nearly his entire life.

"My mom taught me the craft when I was around 8 years old," he said. "It's been a great outlet for me over the years. Music is somewhat mystical because it's invisible and fleeting, but making stained glass is satisfying because it's something physical that can be seen and held."

Sad Max's stained glass is available through his Patreon page and on Etsy at lilgrassyglassworks.