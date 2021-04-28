Music Historicity | 'Sad Max' Senteney's new River to River record label sets debut release

Three months ago, we told you about the 31-year-old Carbondale musician "Sad Max" Senteney.
The talented multi-instrumentalist, producer and stained glass artist also is the drummer for The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, which has toured around the world and has 12 albums to its credit, the latest of which currently is #1 on the Billboard blues chart.
Somehow, Sad Max, or "Skeeter," as he says he's known to his best buds, has made the time to found River to River Community Records. The label was created by way of a successful crowdfunding campaign that used the Patreon platform.
Rather than asking for donations, similar to Kickstarter, Indiegogo and GoFundMe, Patreon uses a subscription model to raise money by providing monthly rewards to patrons.
"We’ve got 70 people signed up and it's bringing in a total of $570 a month, which is fantastic," Senteney said. "That provides enough revenue to do a record every three months or so."
The purpose of the new label is to bring attention, rightly so, to the many talented musicians in and around Southern Illinois.
We need not mention powerhouse players who started out in the Carbondale area, such as Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, Darryl Jones (Rolling Stones), Jason Ringenberg, The Copyrights, The Woodbox Gang and many, many others.
Sad Max's goal is to bring attention to the up-and-comers, the musicians who deserve more recognition than they're currently receiving.
One such player is "Banjo Joe" McCamish.
In May, the new River to River label will offer its first release with a three-song 7-inch 45rpm record of brand new Banjo Joe songs. A fourth tune will be dropped as a digital download.
"The title track is called 'I’m Just an Old Hobo,'" Senteney said. "Side B will contain 'Sunday Best,' a song that tells a hobo’s story, and an instrumental called 'The Provider.'"
The record label intends to build on the growing popularity of analog music, as outlined in recent Music Historicity columns about vinyl records and cassette tapes. Sad Max is hoping the public will pick up on the reemerging formats and buoy his production of new recordings from Southern Illinois artists and rereleases of out-of-print albums such as the Woodbox Gang catalog.
"I think the Banjo Joe recordings turned out really great," Senteney said. "The tracks were mastered by David Allen, a former Southern Illinoisan who's now co-owner of the International Anthem label. With the help of a local creative consultant agency, Moonfield Creative, we also filmed a really cool live music video for 'I’m Just An Old Hobo.'"
Sad Max said the target date for the record release is the last week of May. However, record pressing plants are backed up because of the pandemic so it may take longer.
Readers will be able to find out more about River to River Community Records in Senteney's new regular column that will begin later next month in this newspaper.
In the meantime, Sad Max will be playing shows with the Big Damn Band and creating stained glass art in his rural studio.
"We've got some shows trickling in," he said. "It's doubtful that we'll have any long tours this year, but it's definitely looking better than last year. We do have a European tour booked for December but the dates aren't yet finalized."
As for stained glass, Senteney has been creating the art pieces for nearly his entire life.
"My mom taught me the craft when I was around 8 years old," he said. "It's been a great outlet for me over the years. Music is somewhat mystical because it's invisible and fleeting, but making stained glass is satisfying because it's something physical that can be seen and held."
Sad Max's stained glass is available through his Patreon page and on Etsy at lilgrassyglassworks.
"I’m getting so excited as everything with River to River Community Records comes together," he said. "The support and encouragement I’ve already received has been really inspiring. Hopefully, with the record label and the monthly news column, I can do my part to spread the word about the amazing things we have going on in the Southern Illinois region."