Music Historicity | Sick of musical metaphors?

This week's Music Historicity is like a truly epic literary work such as "War and Peace," "Moby Dick" or "A Tale of Two Cities."
It's like momentous accomplishments in publishing such as the Gutenberg Bible, ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics or the Dead Sea Scrolls.
Today's column is about metaphors, in music and songwriting, and why I'm sick of them.
Neil Young: "You are / like a hurricane."
Why is it, I ask rhetorically, that so many songs rely on the device of a metaphor to tell you why someone or something is "like" someone or something else?
Is the girl in Neil's song really like a Caribbean tropical cyclone with swirling destructive winds?
No, she's not. Tell it like it is, Neil. Don't tell me you're getting blown away, just come out and say you were overcome by a girl with brown eyes you saw dancing in a bar.
Bob Dylan: "Like a rolling stone."
C'mon, Bob. You won the Nobel Prize for poetry and you're telling me that a human person somehow is like a rock?
Just be honest and point out that the person is simply a loser, scrounging for a meal and without a home.
"Just like a woman?"
Please, Bob. Just take your trophy, go back to Greenwich Village and write me a more direct song, like "Visions of Johanna," one of my favorites of yours.
It cannot be escaped that the metaphor is a device commonly used to express a sentiment in songwriting as well as in literature.
Specifically, it's a figure of speech describing or comparing something in a way that's not literally true.
It worked for Shakespeare, who coined the phrase "wild goose chase" to imply a futile search for something. While I've never had a reason or occasion to chase a goose, either domesticated or wild, I'll wager the effort wouldn't be successful.
The Bard of Avon also wrote, in "As You Like It": "All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players."
Bill, you wrote 38 plays and, obviously, were a big fan of the theatre. But the earth is a large planet, surrounded 71% by water, and it would take a heck of a lot of wood and materials to cover it with a stage. And have you seen the price of lumber lately?
Madonna: "Like a virgin."
Ms. Ciccone, your 1984 multi-platinum Billboard No. 1 song was very nice. A bit irreverent, but nice. However, I more prefer Weird Al Yankovic's "Like a Surgeon," which may have only made it to number 47 on the U.S. charts but has fun lyrics including: "Like a surgeon / Cuttin' for the very first time / Here's a waiver for you to sign."
But that metaphor only brings to mind an unfortunately similar song.
Bryan Adams: "And it cuts like a knife."
Bryan, now residing in the "Where are they now?" file, please take your songs and go back to Canada.
The British glam rock band Sweet wrote that "Love is like oxygen."
How do you figure? Love is a human emotion, and oxygen is a molecule. It's called basic science — look into it.
In addition to the aforementioned Neil Young metaphor, German rock band the Scorpions propose to "Rock you like a hurricane."
Guys, your country is way too far north for hurricane-force winds, which only have been recorded once ever in your country. And there's that "rock" reference again. Get a job.
Meat Loaf: "Like a bat out of hell."
Listen, Mr. Meat, and by the way, what's with that name? Why so self-deprecating? You should have taken the moniker Beef Cake. But that would have implied you'd need to keep in shape during your stage career.
Back to the bats. Many readers are aware that I happen to be an underground cave explorer and life member of the National Speleological Society, no joke. As such, I'm a big proponent of bats, and I'm pretty sure there are none down there in the fires of Hades.
Donovan: "Wear your love like Heaven."
Don, your classic psychedelic song may have been appropriate back in the turbulent 1960s, but as stated earlier, love is an intangible human emotion. Also, you cannot "wear" Heaven -- unless it's the name of a clothing brand of which I'm not aware.
Tom Petty: "You don't have to live like a refugee."
Tom, we're all sad that you overdosed and left this world. Addiction is not a joke. I saw you when you performed at Shryock Auditorium back in the day.
But why write about a "lover who's been burned" and compare her to the plight of refugees? But it's all right, we still miss you.
Christopher Cross: "So I'll ride like the wind."
Chris, you should have shortened your first name to make it more memorable. But wait, "Chris Cross" already was taken by the guy who's the bass player of the English new wave band Ultravox, who I also saw perform at Shryock. In fact, the memorable concert featured, at one point, two bass players performing simultaneously. As a fellow bassist, I'd never seen that before and I've never seen it since.
And, by the way, the wind does not "ride." It's a bunch of oxygen molecules, and you need to attend science class with your buddies in the band Sweet.
There are more tedious examples, like Echo & the Bunnymen: Lips like sugar; Bob Seger: Like a rock; Simon and Garfunkel: I am a rock; and Nelly Furtado: I'm like a bird.
But what's the point --it's like beating a dead horse.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor and author of the Music Historicity columns.