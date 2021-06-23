Music Historicity | Sick of musical metaphors?

Please, Bob. Just take your trophy, go back to Greenwich Village and write me a more direct song, like "Visions of Johanna," one of my favorites of yours.

It cannot be escaped that the metaphor is a device commonly used to express a sentiment in songwriting as well as in literature.

Specifically, it's a figure of speech describing or comparing something in a way that's not literally true.

It worked for Shakespeare, who coined the phrase "wild goose chase" to imply a futile search for something. While I've never had a reason or occasion to chase a goose, either domesticated or wild, I'll wager the effort wouldn't be successful.

The Bard of Avon also wrote, in "As You Like It": "All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players."

Bill, you wrote 38 plays and, obviously, were a big fan of the theatre. But the earth is a large planet, surrounded 71% by water, and it would take a heck of a lot of wood and materials to cover it with a stage. And have you seen the price of lumber lately?

Madonna: "Like a virgin."