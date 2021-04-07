Music Historicity | The anatomy of songwriting

Let us first consider the art form of a song and the different types. A song can be accompanied by instruments or sung a cappella, with only the voice. It can have various forms of repetition, call and response or no form at all.

Songs are categorized in groups, according to their themes and lyrics, such as songs in popular music, art songs, patter, part, hymns, canticles and arias. Madrigal, lute and Baroque songs might include the example of Brave Sir Robin, from the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Some of the thematic lyrics are as follows:

"Bravely bold Sir Robin, Rode forth from Camelot, He was not at all afraid, To be killed in nasty ways. When danger reared its ugly head, He bravely turned his tail and fled. Brave Sir Robin turned about, And gallantly he chickened out. Bravest of the brave, Sir Robin!"

In broad terms, today's popular songs typically consist of repeating sections called a verse and a chorus. They also might have a section known as the bridge, which usually happens just once in the song. And, of course, a song often contains a solo, which is an instrumental flourish played over the chords of a normal verse.

A popular song might be diagrammed with the following formula: introduction, first verse, chorus, second verse, chorus, bridge, solo, third verse, double chorus, outro.