Music Historicity | Which is better, CDs or vinyl? A 3-part series

Which is better, a compact disk or a vinyl record?

You probably already have your own answer to that question, but a summation will be provided at the end of this column, as part a new three-part series tackling that conundrum.

Today, and over the following two weeks, we'll consider information about the LP, or long-play, 12-inch vinyl record; the CD, or compact disk; and the basic science behind both formats, without getting too technical for the average reader.

The topic is near and dear to the hearts — or rather the ears — of many who fervently believe they already know which is better.

To some, music is just music, and its quality does not matter very much. Perhaps music simply has never played a big part in their lives or they are folks more focused on careers, family and other pressing concerns. That's fine.

But to other individuals, myself included, music represents a sonic undercurrent to your daily life.

For you, from the moment you rise in the morning, a song begins playing on the jukebox of your mind. Sometimes it's the same particular tune, over and over again, sometimes it's a playlist or album by an individual artist and sometimes it's an entire genre of music from similar artists. Is that you?