Music Historicity | Which is better, CDs or vinyl? A 3-part series

Which is better, a compact disk or a vinyl record?
You probably already have your own answer to that question, but a summation will be provided at the end of this column, as part a new three-part series tackling that conundrum.
Today, and over the following two weeks, we'll consider information about the LP, or long-play, 12-inch vinyl record; the CD, or compact disk; and the basic science behind both formats, without getting too technical for the average reader.
The topic is near and dear to the hearts — or rather the ears — of many who fervently believe they already know which is better.
To some, music is just music, and its quality does not matter very much. Perhaps music simply has never played a big part in their lives or they are folks more focused on careers, family and other pressing concerns. That's fine.
But to other individuals, myself included, music represents a sonic undercurrent to your daily life.
For you, from the moment you rise in the morning, a song begins playing on the jukebox of your mind. Sometimes it's the same particular tune, over and over again, sometimes it's a playlist or album by an individual artist and sometimes it's an entire genre of music from similar artists. Is that you?
Regardless, "music is the background of our very existence," a Pulitzer prize-hoping newspaper columnist once said.
The point of this entire discussion may be somewhat moot, as the world obtains music from more varied sources than only CDs and LPs.
Streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora currently dominate the category of consumer music purchased, with 80% of the worldwide market share, expected to total $17 billion this year, according to industry data.
We also obtain music through downloads, music videos and DVD audio. Recently discarded digital formats include the digital mini-disk, DAT (digital audio tape) and ADAT. Older, more familiar, tape formats include reel-to-reel, cassette and 8-track. There are others.
Before we consider an overview of how CDs and LPs store music, keep in mind that the purest way for your ears to capture music, of course, is from a live performance.
Imagine the sonic fidelity a room full of people waiting to receive COVID vaccinations at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, experienced last Saturday when, after receiving his shot and, in an effort to 'give back,' world-renowned virtuoso cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed an impromptu selection of songs. Ma is awesome.
On that 'note' (pun intended), here's a public service reminder to put aside any hesitation and please get the COVID vaccine shot when it's your turn. This is a world health crisis and not something of which we should take political sides. Trust the science and the CDC peer-reviewed findings. That's good enough for me.
It was Thomas Edison who, in 1877, invented a hand-cranked cylinder that captured audio sounds. His 'phonograph' etched spoken vibrations onto metal foil and then successfully reproduced his words. Fifty years later, Western Electric produced the first electrical microphone, with audio still physically inscribed onto a wax disc.
By the end of World War II, in 1945, the German technology of magnetic tape recording was made available, which led to the concept of capturing sound in stereo.
'Digital' recording began in the late 1970s thanks to research and development by the Sony Corporation of Japan.
But what is digital and analog, anyway? Here's an attempt at a simplified explanation.
With Edison's phonograph, the needle etched into the foil a groove that corresponded and was exactly 'analogous' to the air molecules he spoke into the receiver, hence 'analog.' No electricity was used. The principle is somewhat similar to the needle on a record player and the grooves on a record. There's more to this, and we'll discuss it in a little more detail two weeks from now.
Digital is a little more complicated. Edison's voice, by comparison, is still spoken into a receiver or microphone. But that acoustical energy is then miraculously changed into an electrical signal using something called analog-to-digital (A/D) converter circuitry. It snaps a momentary electrical photo of the sound, which is represented electrically by the 'digits' zero or one.
Are you still with me?
Now that the sound has been sampled and converted to electrical energy, it must be converted back into analog in order for a speaker to reproduce the audio. This is done --you guessed it-- using a digital-to-analog (D/A) converter. Both A/D and D/A converters consist of electronic chips or small circuit boards we take for granted that are inside CD players, DVD machines, computers, cell phones and televisions. This, too, will be explained further in next week's installment about CDs.
We'll also attempt to discuss, without getting too technical, audio specifications like RMS power, total harmonic distortion, signal to noise ratio, dynamic range, transfer function, frequency response, intermodular distortion, phase response, rumble, damping factor and wow and flutter.
There are other factors that affect our perception of audio sounds. There are slight differences in hearing between men and women. The location, the walls and ceiling, the objects or people taking up space in a room, the altitude and the ambient temperature also play a part. A person's age and exposure to various conditions --such as being a rock drummer and being close to loud sounds or crashing cymbals-- can matter. Different people may perceive and respond differently to the exact same sound.
CDs will be discussed next week, and in the final installment, which is two weeks away, I will talk about LPs.
It also will contain the results of a non-scientific poll asking the simple question: which is better, CDs or vinyl?
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and with Robbie Stokes is the co-author of Music Historicity.