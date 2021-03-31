Music Historicity | Which is better, CDs or vinyl? A final look at 3-part series give listeners the floor

"You get emotionally involved with vinyl," said Christian Duncan, a 23-year-old SIU student from Marion. "You have to go through the process of flipping a vinyl record to play the other side. You get to look at it spinning, that's what makes it better for me."

If the perception of good audio is subjective, why not challenge yourself with an audio test that can be found on NPR.org, under How Well Can You Hear Audio Quality?

The interactive aural quiz consists of short clips of music from six different artists and genres. You then check a box to indicate which of three snips of the same song sounds best. It then provides the result of whether you chose the audio that was a low-quality mp3, a high-quality mp3 or an uncompressed WAV file (the best quality). Try it!

Over the past month, our non-scientific poll has asked which is better, CD or vinyl? Emails were sent to more than 100 friends and music professionals. Of 69 responses, 10 had no preference or felt that both media had advantages. Twenty-six were strongly in favor of vinyl, for many of the reasons listed in this column, and 33 individuals, or just under half of those who answered, prefer CD audio.

Any final conclusion about which is better, CDs or vinyl, must recognize that the word 'better' is subjective and is based on personal comparisons.

Considering all that's been discussed here over the past three weeks, Plato was right — beauty is in the eye, or ear, of the beholder: "It's up to you."

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and with Robbie Stokes is the co-author of Music Historicity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0