Music Historicity | Which is better, CDs or vinyl? Part 2: The argument for CDs

It can be agreed that music is enjoyed in its optimal fidelity at a live performance, so it stands to reason that the goal of any recording must be to recreate that experience as accurately as possible.
In this installment — part two of a discussion about compact disks and vinyl records — we'll consider why many listeners favor CDs as the best way of achieving that aural satisfaction.
Last week, we learned of Thomas Edison's invention that etched onto the foil of a rotating cylinder an impression directly analogous to the input sound --the first example of analog recording.
A new recording technology emerged throughout the 1950s to the 1970s as scientists discovered how to convert sound into electrical impulses. Various musical performances soon were recorded digitally but still released on vinyl albums because digital playback machines were not yet affordable for the average listener.
In 1982, the first consumer CD players were made available to the public, the Philips CD-100, which cost about $700, and the Sony CDP-101, $900.
Around that time, record companies released the first all-digital music recordings where digital technology equipment had been used in all three steps of the process --recording, mixing and mastering. A few of the earliest 'DDD' compact disk albums include "The Visitors," by ABBA, "52nd Street," by Billy Joel and "The Nightfly," by Donald Fagen.
How does a CD work? Very simplified, a laser shoots upward to the underside surface of the disk, which contains microscopic pits of various lengths. The light reflects back down as altered pulses that are translated into a digital representation of the music. After that, converter circuitry changes the digital zeros and ones back into the analog form that loudspeakers are able to reproduce as sound.
But what is it that makes digital recordings, or CDs, sound better than analog vinyl albums to many listeners?
One important and easily discernable factor is called dynamic range.
Imagine a symphony orchestra performing a very quiet, pianissimo section of music, contrasting with the loud crescendo heard when tympanis boom and cymbals crash. Familiar examples include Also Sprach Zarathustra --the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey, by Richard Strauss, and Beethoven's 9th Symphony (Ode to Joy).
The difference between the quietest and loudest sounds that analog vinyl records and digital compact disks are capable of reproducing can be measured in decibels (or db, the smallest discernable change in loudness). With vinyl, the dynamic range specification typically is 60db, while it's as much as 90db for CDs, a factor many listeners agree makes them sound closer to a live performance.
CDs and LPs also may be compared using signal-to-noise ratio, that is, the difference between the music you want to hear against any background noise that the reproduction system might introduce. The audio that comes out of your speakers will contain the pure recorded music as well as the rumble from a record turntable or hum from the internal motor that spins a CD disk. Vinyl albums have a rating of 40 to 60db, while compact disks achieve a markedly better 100db.
Scientific tests also have proven that compact disks surpass vinyl albums in the areas of total harmonic distortion and stereo channel separation.
Interestingly, however, CDs and vinyl are equal when it comes to frequency response. The range of human hearing is 20 to 20,000 hz (hertz, the accepted unit of measurement), and both media are capable of producing the lowest and highest frequencies that our ears are capable of hearing. Research has shown that, using an increased sample rate, CDs can reproduce even higher sounds, although we can't hear them.
Our ongoing non-scientific poll that asks which is better, CDs or vinyl, has yielded many interesting responses from those who prefer compact disks.
Dan L, from Warrenville, wrote that CDs are more convenient and modern, but the sound quality depends on the recording chain. Jeff G, from Pompano Beach, said CDs are easier to use and to store. Dave B, from Angels Camp, Calif., appreciates how CDs sustain no degradation or cumulative damage after multiple playings.
Next week, the final installment of this series will examine vinyl records and the reasons many listeners prefer them over CDs. Local record store owners as well as the music-loving public will weigh-in with their opinions, and we'll have the result of our poll.
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and with Robbie Stokes is the co-author of Music Historicity.