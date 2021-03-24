Music Historicity | Which is better, CDs or vinyl? Part 2: The argument for CDs

How does a CD work? Very simplified, a laser shoots upward to the underside surface of the disk, which contains microscopic pits of various lengths. The light reflects back down as altered pulses that are translated into a digital representation of the music. After that, converter circuitry changes the digital zeros and ones back into the analog form that loudspeakers are able to reproduce as sound.

But what is it that makes digital recordings, or CDs, sound better than analog vinyl albums to many listeners?

One important and easily discernable factor is called dynamic range.

Imagine a symphony orchestra performing a very quiet, pianissimo section of music, contrasting with the loud crescendo heard when tympanis boom and cymbals crash. Familiar examples include Also Sprach Zarathustra --the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey, by Richard Strauss, and Beethoven's 9th Symphony (Ode to Joy).

The difference between the quietest and loudest sounds that analog vinyl records and digital compact disks are capable of reproducing can be measured in decibels (or db, the smallest discernable change in loudness). With vinyl, the dynamic range specification typically is 60db, while it's as much as 90db for CDs, a factor many listeners agree makes them sound closer to a live performance.