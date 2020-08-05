16th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival starts Saturday

Among the SIFest safety protocols will be:

• Concert attendance will be limited to 24 to 50 patrons, depending upon the venue, with advance reservation only.

• All staff, artists and audience members must wear masks while in attendance. The only exception is the wind players while performing.

• Audience members who are not part of the same household will be seated at least 6 feet apart.

• All artists will perform at least 6 feet apart.

• Staff, artists and patrons will be pre-screened with a temperature check and a series of questions before attending/participating in the festival.

• Staggered entry times will be provided to patrons when reservations are confirmed, to ensure social distancing.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $10 for students of any age. Concert admission is by check or cash in the exact amount, and attendance is by advance reservation only. Reservations are available up to two days before each concert.