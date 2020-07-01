40 years after Willie Nelson said his 4th of July Picnic was over, it lives on — this year, online

Sadly, Sands died in a car wreck shortly after our excursion.

With Texas in the grip of a historic heat wave, it was like driving into an oven. There was a traffic jam on the gravel road leading to the concert site. Hundreds of cars lined the road the night before the show. All night there were fireworks. Groups of people “keeping hydrated” would congregate every 100 feet or so. Trying to sleep in the car was futile.

Gates were supposed to open at 8 a.m., but they let people in early. It was a mad dash for the half mile to the stage, a difficult chore carrying a very large cooler. Finding a spot near the front of the 10-foot-high stage, we hunkered down for 18 hours of pure joy.

There would eventually be 60,000 fans at the venue. Some reported the crowd at 100,000. It was a crazy mix of true music fans, drunks and exhibitionists. Yes, clothing was optional.

Music was supposed to start at noon. Nelson walked on stage at 10 a.m. to survey the situation. Someone in the crowd threw him a beer. He cracked it open and took a long swig. Then, someone flipped him a joint and he took a long toke. Two hours early, he unexpectedly picked up his guitar and started playing solo. Band members Jody Payne, Mickey Raphael, Paul English, Bee Spears and sister Bobbi Nelson scrambled to joined him over the next 30 minutes.